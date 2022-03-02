Timmermann: What's David Perron's future with the Blues?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: David Perron looks like he's regaining his touch. Should the Blues offer him a reasonable two-year contract, or limited one-year with performance incentives, or should they save the money for one of the younger forwards?

A: Players have to be 35 (or on an entry-level contract) before they can receive performance bonuses, so Perron won't be eligible for that yet. He’s at the end of a $4 million contract. Going into this season, I would have thought another 2-year, $4 million-per-year contract would have seemed reasonable based on Perron's sustained level of play. This season has caused some doubt. I could see the Blues giving him a one-year deal at $3 million, knowing that after that he would be 35 and they could give him those bonuses.

But Perron is going to want a two-year deal, so that's where the challenge will come in. If Perron gets a two-year deal, I think it would be for a lower annual average. But so much of this will depend on how this season plays out and whether he’s a consistent producer. A strong finish will make it simpler for both parties to give Perron the deal he wants. Perron's at an age where his game is unlikely to get better, but if he can remain consistent, that's a good thing. He remains very good on the power play and is very responsible defensively.

Q: With the trade deadline approaching (March 21), will Doug Armstrong stand pat?

A: Standing pat is a definite option at the deadline because making trades is going to be hard due to the team's cap situation. Unless someone gets hurt and is done for the season or another team says they want Marco Scandella, finding the cap space will be tough. … And any trade that takes someone out of the lineup other than Scandella is likely to cause as much problem as it solves. Improving the defense otherwise would come at the cost of decreasing the offense. And the reason Scandella matters is not because of his play, but because he's the only guy the Blues can afford to trade (talent-wise) who makes a significant amount of money. If they're going to acquire a defenseman, which most think is the pressing need, they've got to part with someone on the defense because they've already got eight there. And trading Niko Mikkola or Jake Walman or Scott Perunovich wouldn’t open much space.

Q: Assuming the Blues lose unrestricted free agent Ville Husso in the offseason, what do the Blues have as a backup next year, and how do you rate them?

A: If Husso leaves as a free agent, the Blues' young goalies, Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis, are still probably a year away. If last season had been a normal one, maybe Hofer would be ready to back up Jordan Binnington, but with him not playing much last season, he just hasn't played many pro games. The Blues got great results from Charlie Lindgren on a fill-in basis this season, but that would be a bit of a leap of faith to make him the No. 2. (He's also a UFA after this season.) So in that case, the Blues are going on the market for a free-agent backup goalie, where it's not out of the question they sign a Chad Johnson-type while they wait to see how Hofer does in the AHL. By midseason, Hofer could be ready to be the backup. … The organization has a good line of young goalies, and the team is going to have to make a decision at the minor-league level because Hofer and Ellis are pretty much the same age and there's only going to be room for one of them very soon. And if somehow Husso re-signs, there’s room for neither.

Q: Do you like Mark Giordano as a fit for the Blues? It seems like Jakob Chychrun and Hampus Lindholm may be out of reach with their expected trade returns. Ben Chiarot and Zdeno Chara seem more like sixth or seventh defensemen. Anybody else you’re keeping an eye on?

A: I like Giordano as a fit. He's had a very good season defensively, he's in the last year of his contract, he knows what he's doing and, as someone who's been a captain, he's going to be a leader. He also makes $6.75 million, so even if Seattle retained a lot of salary — up to the max of 50 percent — the Blues would have to make another move to make him fit under the cap.

Chiarot is not having a good season at all, and it's not just that he plays for Montreal, which isn't good. Montreal has been categorically better with Chiarot off the ice than on. Chara is not having a great season either, but he's still got some chops. Would he be willing to put up with the hassles of playing in the Western Conference for the stretch run? Maybe.

Other names? Nick Leddy in Detroit, Calvin de Haan in Chicago.

Q: Why has Mackenzie MacEachern been banished to the AHL?

A: If the season plays out differently, MacEachern could have played a role for the Blues. But James Neal showed well in camp, and the Blues went with experience. Then the salary-cap situation made it tough for MacEachern to get called up at a point when the Blues needed forwards, were limited to guys making the league minimum and sometimes were looking for a center rather than a wing. I've always liked MacEachern as a player. So it made sense to re-sign him, though I would not expect him to re-sign again after this season.

Q: Brandon Saad hurt the Blues when he was with the Blackhawks. Now it's been a pleasure watching him every game play tough, two-way five-on-five and being a mainstay on the penalty kill. Wouldn't he surely be on any other team’s power play, and have you heard of any grumbling from his camp as this has to decrease his scoring totals?

A: Let me use a baseball analogy. During the season, baseball players complain often about official scoring decisions. Having something ruled an error instead of a hit decreases their batting average, while pitchers want it to be an error so it doesn't hurt their ERA. In the postseason, though, players don't care because postseason stats don't figure as much when contracts are being negotiated.

Saad's got a contract that runs through 2026, so he's got four more years until he has to worry about what his next contract will look like. And he'll be 34 then, so it will be a whole different negotiation. Saad would love to play on the power play more. I think he should play more; he's got some of the better stats on the team, albeit in limited minutes. The times we've asked him about it, he's been gracious about his situation.

Q: Are Blues forwards playing better defense, or has the schedule been favorable recently?

A: The schedule has been favorable lately, which is why Wednesday night’s game against the Rangers will be significant. It's a rare game in this stretch against a good team, so a chance to see how real the team is. I think the consistency of the lineup has helped the forwards, but it's really tough to measure considering the competition lately. Starting next Thursday, when the Rangers come to St. Louis, it gets real.

Q: Has Jake Walman shown enough that he would not be considered a liability once the playoffs start?

A: Walman still gets fairly sheltered usage — the second-most offensive zone starts among defensemen — and fairly limited minutes, which makes sense considering the Blues' options on defense. But the fact that he's getting about 11 minutes a night says the coaching staff isn't entirely won over. Walman has put up some great stats in his limited time. He's got the best Corsi percentage on the team, and his expected goals percentage is up there, too. I don't think he'd be a liability in the playoffs, but I wouldn't expect him to have a bigger role than he has now.

Q: It seems like the Blues are playing better on defense while Marco Scandella is out. Doug Armstrong has to find a way to keep Jake Walman — unless he's part of a deal for a true top-4 defenseman — and say goodbye to Scandella. Am I being too hard on Scandella?

A: The Blues are playing better without Scandella, but his departure coincides with the scheduling getting a lot softer. So while the Blues have gone 6-0-1 since Scandella went out, they've had one game against a playoff team. His defensive numbers 5 on 5 have been the worst on the team, opponents are 17 percent above the league average in expected goals with him on the ice, though Torey Krug is at 15, so he's not out there by himself. But Krug's numbers are pretty much offset by some very good defensive numbers that Scandella doesn't have. Walman has played well enough that it doesn't seem to be a rush to get Scandella back. But Scandella is going to be hard to get rid of. He has two more years to go at $3.275 million a year. And other than that brief stint when he first came to St. Louis, he's been an average defenseman.

Q: If the Blues can’t get a top-four defenseman, would it make sense to get a top-nine forward, especially a right winger, and drop Ivan Barbashev down and make a killer fourth line of Oskar Sundqvist, Tyler Bozak and Barbashev?

A: This is the Claude Giroux premise, that the Blues could benefit from adding an experienced defensive forward. There's a lot to like about someone like Giroux, who could play up and down the lineup and conceivably make a bigger difference in making the team's defense better than adding a defenseman. The cost for him, though, is expected to be high, and he has a no-trade clause that will give him control over where he goes.

I don't know what the dynamic is that makes this happen, but Barbashev is a great penalty killer but not so great at five on five. In fact, at five on five he's a defensive liability. So there would be something to gain from having him in a non-top nine role. To me, it's always been a measure of the Blues' depth when they have a fourth line with talent on it like Sundqvist and Barbashev.

