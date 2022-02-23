Timmermann: What's the Blues' most likely goalie split for the rest of the season?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Following Jordan Binnington's performance Tuesday, how would you see the goalie share going forward?

A: It's too soon to commit to a 50-50 split, or to lean back toward Binnington yet. If he does well against Buffalo on Friday, then you can start to think about that. Their play will dictate their use, and I think whoever has the hot hand will get the nod, with Binnington getting the benefit of the doubt if they're playing comparably.

If Binnington plays against Buffalo and does well, do you bring him back against Chicago on Sunday? Or do they look at that game as a chance to get Ville Husso in the lineup? In the old days, Binnington would have played all of these, but the team's stated goal has been to get Binnington through this slump and start playing him again regularly. Philadelphia was step one, but there needs to be a step two and step three before we're back to how it used to be. If Binnington gets through this, it's his job and Husso will go back to playing as much as he used to. Maybe a little more. But if Binnington is on his game, I think it will be a 70-30, 60-40 split, in Binnington's favor.

Follow-up Q: So, because Doug Armstrong signed Jordan Binnington to a long, expensive contract based on 2019, and because he is a popular teammate and supported by the coach, he's the No. 1 goalie if he strings together three or four wins? Ville Husso has the best goals-against average in the entire league.

A: Binnington has played in 150 NHL games. Husso has played in 36. Binnington has won a Stanley Cup. Husso hasn't. So Binnington has done a lot more than Husso to earn the benefit of the doubt. Yes, Husso has played better than Binnington has, and by no means do I think Binnington is out of the woods. (Tuesday’s performance) does not wipe out all his previous adventures.

Craig Berube has shown no hesitance to play Husso over Binnington. and if things turn south again for Binnington, he won't hesitate to do it again. At the same time, he can't throw Binnington to the curb, for a number of reasons, which include the money the team has invested in him. But also because the team has seen how well Binnington can play and feels it wasn't a fluke.

Also, it's wrong to say Binnington got a long, expensive contract based on 2019. Immediately after 2019, he signed a two-year contract at $4.4 million per year. It wasn't until after that contract ran out that he got his long, expensive contract. Now, does he get that second contract if 2019 doesn't happen? Probably not, but also if he didn't play well enough in the two following seasons to earn Armstrong's trust, he wouldn't have the second contract.

I have liked Husso's play for a long time, and it's great he's getting a chance to show how good he can be.

Q: Is Jordan Kyrou in a slump, are his diminished numbers of late due to opponents being more focused on him, or is this the ebbs and flow of a season?

A: All of the above? Teams are focusing more on him. His analytics have been up and down the past few games, both in expected goals percentage and Corsi percentage. His minutes have shot up even higher; he had back-to-back 18-minute games before plummeting to 11 against Philadelphia when he was in more of a third-line role since he wasn't with Robert Thomas or Ryan O'Reilly. But all the numbers on Kyrou say he will be back. He had a shot off the post (Tuesday) night, and these things can turn around quickly.

Q: Justin Faulk has a gaudy plus-33 rating. Meanwhile, Colton Parayko is at minus-6. I know Parayko matches up against the other team's top line as much as possible, but is there more to the disparity than that? Is Faulk having just that good of a season?

A: Faulk is having that good of a season. His five-on-five Corsi percentage is best on the team among defensemen, as is his expected goals percentage. So the team has the puck more with Faulk on the ice and has better scoring chances with him on the ice. This may be the best defensive season of Faulk's career. Parayko obviously doesn't benefit from getting the other team's top line. He's playing well defensively, though there has been room for improvement.

Q: What to make of the Blues often not playing well against inferior teams?

A: That's one of those questions that if you ask the players, they'll say, “If we knew that, we would change it.” I could see a really good team like Colorado having that problem, but the Blues aren't a really good team. They're a pretty good team. And they're not a good enough team to be able to take nights off. But in the NHL, that's going to happen. Teams will have off nights, and they have to get through them.

I guess if there's a bright side to not playing well against bad teams, it's that when you get to the playoffs the bad teams are gone. The Blues won't be playing Chicago there. But if they don't do better against those teams, they could be setting themselves up for an early playoff exit.

Q: Does it make sense to keep Logan Brown with the Blues as a consistent healthy scratch? It’s my understanding that Doug Armstrong worries he would lose Brown on waivers, but in all honesty, does he have much of a chance with this team now or in the future?

A: At this point, if there was a way to send Brown down and not risk losing him to waivers, that would be in the best interests of his development. But the risk of losing him is too high. It seems like someone is getting claimed off waivers every day. One of the problems for Brown is that Craig Berube sees him as more of a third-line player than a fourth-liner. But when an opening occurs, the Blues are more likely to move Oskar Sundqvist up, which leaves them having to plug in Brown on the fourth line, which is not the best match for his skill set.

Brown benefitted from the team's injury barrage, which created ice time for him. Now, the Blues have, strangely, not had many players get hurt, at least at forward. He's probably a guy who benefits from playing every day rather than being a spot starter. But that's the situation he's in and one he's going to have to find a way to work around.

Q: What's with this F1, F2 lingo I am hearing from Craig Berube and others? Hockey is a simple game, so why are they doing that?

A: For the uninitiated, F1 and F2 refer to the first and second forwards to get into the zone. (F3, as you may have guessed, is the third.) Hockey is a fluid game, and it's not always going to be one position that is closest to the play. So the first guy in, the F1, does one thing, and the next guy, the F2, does something else. One goes to the puck, the other goes to the net, or something like that. You don't want to say, "The left wing does this, and the right wing does that," because what if the right wing is closer? Or the center? The terminology means a lot to the team, and it’s more technical than calling one "first guy" and the other "second guy" and easier to write on a whiteboard.

Q: I can't get over how intelligent Pavel Buchnevich's play has been. Always the right thing in the right place defensively and passing-wise, and he creates and scores, too. How do you compare him to Jaden Schwartz, as Schwartz’s replacement?

A: Based on what we've seen so far, Buchnevich gives the Blues improved offense over Schwartz and comparable defense. Buchnevich has been a better finisher than Schwartz. Any assessment of Schwartz has to consider that the guy got hurt a lot, often through no fault of his own other than his willingness to get in the way of something that would potentially hurt him. Guys coming off injuries usually don't play as well as guys who haven't been hurt. How Schwartz's career would have looked if he had been injury-free always will be a mystery.

