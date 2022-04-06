Timmermann: Who's better, Robert Thomas or Jordan Kyrou?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Who do you consider to be the better player, now and in the long run, Robert Thomas or Jordan Kyrou? Thomas is playing really well.

A: In the long term, Kyrou will score more goals and Thomas will be the better two-way player. So I guess it could come down to what you're looking for. But with his two-way play, Thomas will probably be the more important player, though it won't show up as much in his offensive numbers. Right now, if the Blues could only choose one, it would probably be Thomas, just because there is greater demand for centers.

Q: If they do not start Jordan Binnington against the two worst teams in the league, does he play again this season?

A: These past two games have certainly been telling, and I made this very same comment to a colleague in the press room just an hour or so ago. If you don't play Binnington in these games, when does he play? Binnington will get in one of each of the remaining back-to-backs — he'll face the Islanders on Saturday, it's pretty much a given — and probably at Nashville the following weekend. If the Blues get locked into a playoff spot with a week to go, he could get a few on that last road trip out west. But the chance of him getting just a game in the normal flow of the schedule seems unlikely at this point.

Q: Although it's a small sample, Nathan Walker is scoring at a 30-goal pace. How does that compare to his lower level play this season?

A: Nathan Walker had matched his career high for a season at 19 goals when he got called up from Springfield. He's not going to be an NHL 30-goal scorer. He's probably not going to be an NHL 20-goal scorer, in part because he's not going to get the power-play time, or just the ice time in general. His current goals per 60 minute rate is 2.1, which is higher than Vladimir Tarasenko has had in any season. So it's a small sample size.

Q: How much do you read into the incredible plus-minus Colton Parayko has post-All-Star Game as being indicative of his improved/all star-level play vs. how much is it a flawed stat like wins and losses for a pitcher?

A: Parayko's Corsi percentage has been pretty consistent, around 45 or 46 percent, since the first of the year, which, while below 50 percent, is good considering the matchups he gets. If you have the puck about half the time the other team's top offensive players are on the ice, that's limiting their chances. Plus-minus is subject to a lot of things a player has very little control over. Plus-minus probably under-sold Parayko's play early in the season.

Q: With the balanced top nine scoring, which of the 3 lines does an opponent shutdown line likely focus on in the playoffs? Also, which line is the line Berube sends out there down by a goal in the last minute with the goalie pulled?

A: It could be a game-to-game situation, but as currently constructed, I think the first focus would have to be the Thomas line. The Blues are probably going to put the O'Reilly line up against the other team's top line.

Down by a goal in the final minute, the Blues usually put out the first power play unit plus Kyrou, though combinations may very pending on circumstances like how early they pulled the goalie.

Q: Any chance we could see Charlie Lindgren get recalled to replace Binnington? What have they got to lose?

A: Unlikely to happen because of the cap situation. The only way they could get Lindgren up would be to send Binnington out — or have someone else get hurt and go on LTIR — and I think if you're trying to boost Binnington's confidence, sending him to the AHL isn't the way to do it.

Q: Niko Mikkola certainly has had an uneven season, partly due to his youth and inexperience. What has kept him out of the lineup recently?

A: NHL coaches ride the whirlwind, and the Blues have been playing well right now and Rosen has been in the lineup, so Calle Rosen is staying in the lineup. Mikkola's most recent game, against Calgary, he had terrible numbers, and a lot of his games before that were not good either. Five of his past seven games have seen an expected goals percentage of 31 percent or lower, which is just not good. I asked Berube today if Mikkola was healthy. He said he was.

Rosen plays a predictable style and other than the Calgary game has shown well. I have to admit, I did not expect to see this much Calle Rosen at this point in the season.

Q: Binnington is a mess right now, playing with no visible confidence and flopping around in the crease like a fish. The Blues, especially Berube after his comments in Edmonton, have certainly turned the page on Jordan this season, but where does that leave the team next year? It's hard to imagine the Blues tying $10 million up in the goaltending position, and what team is going to trade for Binnington's contract after the way he's played since November.

Is rebuilding Jordan's confidence job one for the coaching staff in the offseason, because it seems likely Binnington returns at this rate.

A: Trading Binnington will be hard and buying out his contract is out of the question (not to mention something Armstrong has never done), so getting Binnington back to his old self is the job. Goalies go up and down; Binnington's not the first, won't be the last. But getting his game back would greatly simplify things for the Blues going forward, but in some ways, it's too late. His situation will force the Blues to re-sign Husso at a price higher than they might have paid otherwise if Husso had played 20 decent games rather than 45. And before, it was an option to let Husso go and promote Hofer to be the low-priced backup, but now that scenario isn't quite as appealing. It would be one thing to have Hofer play 20 games next season, another if the Blues were going to need him for 50. The Blues could spend $10 million on goalies, and might have to, but it will force changes at other places on the ice.

Q: Do you think Armstrong tries to find a new home for Binnington this offseason? That contract has to be tough to move, but perhaps a change in teams will be good for him? Or do you think this is just an off year for the netminder and we continue to roll with 50 as the contract intended, likely letting Husso go in the process?

A: There is certainly the argument that a change of scenery could be good for Binnington, but again, the problem is that with five years to go on his contract, the other team has to be pretty sure that that's the solution. There is a good chance this is an off year for Binnington. This right now projects as his first season where his actual goals allowed exceeds his expected goals allowed.

Q: The fourth line seems to do OK in the O-zone, but when they get trapped in our D-zone it becomes a shooting gallery at Husso. Walker seems to have some offensive skill, but who would you match him up with? I like Alexei Toropchenko's size, but his stick skills are inadequate, and Mackenzie MacEachern has no skill other than skating fast. What are your thoughts?

A: Walker, Toropchenko and MacEachern have done pretty well as a line. At some point, Bozak comes off LTIR and the Blues will have to figure out what the next step is. At that point, they probably take MacEachern out and put Bozak back in the middle. I think even despite the times the fourth line gets stuck in its own end, the times they've kept the puck in the other end have been positives for Berube. The Mac-Walker-Toro combo has one of the best expected goals percentages for the team this season, though with under 20 minutes together. And factored over 60 minutes, the Mac-Bozak-Toro line has been the best in expected goals, better than Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko.

Q: What are the Blues going to do next year if Army signs Husso to 3 year 4 million per year contract? Maybe he puts Kostin, Neighbours, Walker, Mikkola, on the roster to get under the cap? Lose Bozak and Perron? It doesn't look easy.

A: Tyler Bozak is likely gone after this season, though at the league minimum, he's the least of their worries. But that spot will be needed for someone like Neighbours. The Blues right now have $71 million committed for next season, with a cap likely at $82.5 million. (Thanks as always to capfriendly.com.) There will also be $1 million of Bozak bonus money from this season that will go against next season's cap. So the Blues would have to fit in Perron, Husso and new deals for Perunovich and Mikkola into that $11 million, notwithstanding any other moves they might make.

