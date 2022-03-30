Timmermann: Will Tarasenko stay in St. Louis and retire a Blue? If so, 'No. 91 could well be retired.'

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: If the Blues just squeak into the playoffs as a wild card and get knocked out the first round, would that be considered an unfulfilled season? How many points do you project the team needing to get there and do you see them doing it?

A: Certainly for a team that has spent to the cap and recently won a Stanley Cup, a first round exit would not go over well, and one could expect GM Doug Armstrong to do some roster re-arranging if that happened. I think 97 or 98 points puts them in, and I think they'll get there. But a wild-card spot is not going to be a good place to be, since it means playing Colorado or Calgary in the first round. I think the Blues can finish ahead of Nashville, which has played more games than the Blues. The game in Nashville on April 17 could be very significant.

Q: Do you think the Blues malaise over the last month can be greatly attributed to mediocre goaltending (especially to start games)? We're not seeing bad goals, a la Jake Allen, but saves that should be and have to be made to keep the team in the hunt untll they gain traction. With management seeming to have settled on Ville Husso as the No. 1, is there a time and way to replace Jordan Binnington with Charlie Lindgren, who not only was great while up but has continued to excel?

A: I think the bigger problem is not scoring goals. As we saw Monday, good goaltending makes a lot of things look better, but the Blues are just creating situations where those goals can be scored by the other team. In the five games before the Vancouver win, the Blues scored three goals in the first period, two of them in the Washington game. So there is a need for earlier offense. Good goaltending is essential, but you can't expect these guys to be saviors every game.

As for replacing Binnington with Lindgren, there is not a way to do that short of trading Binnington to another team, and if that happens, it will be in the offseason. But that won't be easy. Any team acquiring Binnington would, because of that contract, be making him their franchise goalie going forward. That's going to be a big commitment for some team to make.

Q: What does coach Craig Berube have against Jordan Binnington? At this point Ville Husso has cooled off, and Binnington can't play out of whatever slump he is in from the bench.

A: I don't think he has anything against Binnington. He wouldn't have his current job without Binnington. But for Berube to keep his job, he needs to win games and make the playoffs, and Husso gives them a better chance of doing that. If this were November or December, Berube could let Binnington play his way out of a slump. That option is not quite as strong in March or April. The Blues are only a couple extra losses away from not making the playoffs.

Q: Boy, the love affair between Blues fans and Vladimir Tarasenko is so obvious. Assuming GM Doug Armstrong decides to keep him, and even offer him an extension (and possibly the "C") do you think there's a chance Vladi could decide to try and retire as a Blue? If he does, and if he keeps up this value to the team... I could envision "91" being retired with a statue in front of Enterprise Center. Your thoughts on his status and possible future with the team?

A: Fans at Enterprise Center love it when Tarasenko is the first star and gets interviewed after games. They react to him like no one else. I really don't know what the future holds for the Blues and Tarasenko. I didn't think he'd be here now, yet he is. I have felt since this all began that there was no way he would re-sign as a free agent, and I'm still inclined to believe that. He certainly has done nothing to drive down his price on the market if he were to become a UFA after next season. Would he get a C in a world where O'Reilly was gone? It's possible they could lean toward a younger player like Robert Thomas in that situation. If Tarasenko were to finish his career with the Blues, No. 91 could well be retired. Though as Chris Pronger said, not many players spend their whole careers with one team any more.

Q: I think Armstrong will regret the Nick Leddy trade, especially given the lack of young defensemen like Jake Walman in the Blues' system. Leddy just doesn't seem like the difference-maker to get the Blues in the Stanley Cup finals. Am I wrong?

A: Well, short of acquiring Nathan MacKinnon or Cole Makar, I don't know that there was going to be a difference maker that was going to send the team to the finals. After players the Blues couldn't get, like Mark Giordano, were off the board, I'd have been OK if the Blues stood pat at the deadline. But there's also the feeling for GMs that they've got to do something. Walman was running out of chances to play. When Scott Perunovich is healthy, he's going to play, and Niko Mikkola projects in the top six. At that point, Walman is No. 8 on the depth chart, and they can't keep carrying him on the roster as a healthy scratch. If it's tough to find time for the seventh defenseman, it's even harder to do it with the eighth.

Q: I think the frustrating thing about watching Colton Parayko is he’s a player with the size, skills and ability to make his presence known just about every second he’s on the ice, yet there are so many games where it’s almost like he’s a ghost on the ice. Isn’t this a pivotal time in Parayko’s tenure in St. Louis?

A: Definitely a pivotal time for Parayko, though less so since he has signed his contract extension that goes into effect next season and has a full no-trade clause. We were talking about this the other day: If the Blues don't make the playoffs and Armstrong feels he has to shake up the defense, what does he do? Only a few options there.

But also, Berube still gives Parayko all the tough matchups, all the tough minutes, and I'm not sure who right now I would put in those positions if Parayko was gone. He is well-regarded by the staff, though that one goal against Carolina seemed to sum up a lot of what people think is missing from Parayko's game. Hit the guy! Knock him off the puck! But the Blues' defense as a whole has issues; it's not just Parayko. Parayko is still an above-average defenseman, though it's easy to think he should be farther above average than he is.

Q: When you lose a big player to free agency you get their cap space to spend, so it’s not a total loss as in the pre-cap days. However, it seems like an inferior choice as you're basically repurposing dollars to buy replacement UFAs, rarely a bargain, and raises for someone homegrown. With that being the case do you expect a trade of Tarasenko this summer?

A: The salary cap is going to go up $1 million this offseason, not a big jump, and the Blues have spent to the cap in recent years. The Blues don't have a whole lot of money coming off the books this offseason — David Perron, Mackenzie MacEachern, Leddy and Husso are the only pending UFAs — and if the Blues want to keep Husso, he's going to get a sizable raise, so that money will have to come from elsewhere, which could force a deal somewhere. If the Blues did move Tarasenko, I would think they would invest that money in a similar high-scoring forward on the free-agent market. That would seem to be the most pressing need, and they might also invest in someone to improve the defensemen corps, which would almost certainly require them to move someone, since they would then have more defensemen than they could use.

Q: The one Blue that is driving me crazy is Kyrou. He has become a turnover liability on nearly every shift, scoring pace has dropped off, and he absolutely refuses to backcheck. I think his All-Star selection went to his head.

A: Kyrou has played more games this season than at any point in his career (other than in one season in juniors) and played way more minutes in those games. So it's possible he's worn out a bit. I've said this before about Kyrou: He's not going to be great defensive player. But he is going to be a great offensive player, and there's sometimes a tradeoff to that. The Blues need him to be a good defensive player. This season, the Blues are 10 percentage points better on offense in expected goals with Kyrou on the ice and 14 percentage points worse with him on defense. But I don't know that his All-Star selection went to his head; those numbers have been pretty consistent over the course of the season, and they're not going to get better this season. If he gets stronger in the offseason, that will help a lot. Kyrou is not a guy who's going to win a lot of puck battles. And I would expect as he gets more experience, he'll be better at risk assessment and when to try something daring and when not.

Q: The Blues have five more overtime losses than the teams they are battling with in the Central. Are these valuable points going to be the difference and why have the Blues been so bad this year? What strategies are the successful teams using that the Blues are not and could different personnel be the answer?

A: Yes, those points are clearly going to be important. Give the Blues five more points and they would be tied for second with Minnesota in the Central. Personnel isn't the issue. The type of players used in overtime are pretty clear, and the Blues aren't using any players who don't fit that template. You've got to get the puck, you've got to keep the puck, and when you turn over the puck, you've got to get back on defense. In a couple of their overtime losses, the Blues have never had the puck at all.

Q: Ryan O’Reilly’s production is down while last year was a bit better than expected at nearly a point per game. Are we beginning to see the start of the normal age-related decline or is there an injury or usage change that is impacting his game?

A: We don't know of any injuries, so I would think it's standard age-related issues. He's still the best defensive forward on the team. The only usage change is that the Thomas line gets a bit more defensive play, and O'Reilly's minutes are down about 90 seconds per game from last season. And his finishing hasn't been as sharp. He should have a few more goals than he does. His points per 60 minutes has fallen from 2.8 to 2.1, which would be the lowest it’s been since he's been with the Blues.

Followup: I don't think being the captain is hurting his play. I think being 31 is the bigger culprit. O'Reilly has played a lot of hockey. He's still on the ice for a long time after practice. The other day, it was him, Walker and one other fourth liner (he was tall, but that could have meant Brown, MacEachern or Toropchenko, and I don't remember at the moment) on the ice half an hour after most players had gone to the room. So it's not because he doesn't work hard.

Q: Do you see Kostin breaking back into the lineup?

A: I don't know that there's room for Kostin and Toropchenko in the same lineup, and right now Toropchenko has won that battle. I thought Kostin might be a chip at the trade deadline. He'll probably be back on the roster for the postseason, but there just may not be a spot for him going forward.

