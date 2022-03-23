Timmermann: With 20 regular-season games remaining, are the Blues a lock for the playoffs?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Moneypuck gives the Blues 99.9% odds of making the playoffs? Isn’t that optimistic considering how tight the standings are?

A: Hockeyviz.com puts them at 94.9% and figures they need about 19 points out of the remaining 20 games to be pretty much a lock. So .500 hockey the rest of the way seems doable. The race is tight. The closeness of the race is in spots 2-4, but the gap back to the first team out is seven points, so that's a bit more of a margin. And the teams that are farther back are there because, well, they're not as good. 95% might be more accurate since a losing streak would change how things look, but I think the Blues are fairly safe.

Q: How will Nick Leddy be used? Will Marco Scandella and Niko Mikkola rotate in with Colton Paranko depending on matchups and faceoff starts?

A: Tuesday night seemed to go well, so I would think we'll see Leddy and Parayko for the time being, with Scandella taking a shift every now and then depending on the situation, and Mikkola usually being a scratch. Though with the status of Torey Krug in doubt after he left the game early with what looks like a hand injury, that may change the rotation. The Blues didn't practice Wednesday, so we won't have a Krug update until Thursday. Not sure who would move into that spot if he was out, but the Blues got Leddy to be a top-four guy, so he'll be up there somewhere.

Q: What kind of changes do you anticipate the Blues making in the offseason, especially being tight against the salary cap?

A: The biggest question concerns the fate of Vladimir Tarasenko. Even if he doesn't want to be traded anymore, going into the last year before becoming an unrestricted free agent is when guys (most often) get traded, so if Doug Armstrong doesn't think Tarasenko will re-sign, a trade could happen. If that's the case, it opens a whole lot of space, and all sorts of things could happen.

The goalie situation will have to be dealt with. Does Ville Husso stay or go, and if he stays, what does that mean for Jordan Binnington? David Perron is putting to rest all doubt about whether he should get a new contract. The Blues will want to address the defensive situation that led to the acquisition of Nick Leddy. Is he the answer and someone they try to re-sign, or do the Blues think Niko Mikkola can be the answer with more experience? Does someone like Ivan Barbashev get moved to make room for a younger forward like Jake Neighbours? Klim Kostin's spot seems to be in danger. If Tarasenko or Binnington is moved, that opens cap space to sign a goal scorer. If neither moves, less big-ticket tinkering is possible.

Q: What are your thoughts on Alexei Toropchenko?

A: I've liked Toropchenko pretty much from the first time I saw him in camp. He's doing very well on this call-up, and it's clear that Craig Berube loves him. The trade deadline is the day that teams “paper” a player down to the minors, sending him down and calling him immediately back up so that he can be eligible for the AHL playoffs. The Blues did that with Mackenzie MacEachern, but not with Toropchenko, which indicates they're planning on him finishing the season in St. Louis.

Q: If and when the Blues move on from Jordan Binnington in the offseason, will that be an admission from Doug Armstrong that he got it wrong in giving Binnington a big contract, or do the Blues just see a cheaper option in Ville Husso?

A: A little of both? Husso is a cheaper option, and Husso was in line to be the guy, anyway. Had he not been hurt at the juncture in the Stanley Cup season, he would have been the call-up, not Binnington. And if Husso stays, he will be a lower-priced option.

Armstrong was caught in a bind on the Binnington extension. Binnington was playing well enough to stay around, Husso hadn't shown he was ready to be the guy, and the money Binnington was getting paid was consistent with other goalies of his status. So it wasn't out of line. Armstrong had to extend the term a bit farther than he probably wanted in order to make it work. Teams like experienced goalies, and Binnington had a heck of a line on his resume, that he had won a Stanley Cup, which gave him something that almost all the other goalies on the market wouldn't have.

The challenge in moving on from Binnington is that whatever team acquires him is committing to him being their No. 1 goalie for the length of that contract. That's a big step for any team to take (considering Binnington’s performance) at the moment.

Q: With his size, speed and grittiness, Dakota Joshua was looking like a good fit for fourth-line center until he fell out of favor. What happened, and will he get another chance?

A: It's going to be difficult to get him another chance this season because of the cap situation and because Alexei Toropchenko and Mackenzie MacEachern, to a lesser extent, have secured spots. Joshua could project as a fourth-line center next season, especially if the Blues are looking for low-cost forwards and probably won't have Tyler Bozak back and definitely won't have Oskar Sundqvist back and continue to think Logan Brown isn't an option on the fourth line. When Joshua got sent down last time, Craig Berube said it was because he wasn't moving the needle in his play. Joshua has played a lot more than I thought he would when the team got him.

Q: What is the status of James Neal? I think another veteran with a big body on either the third or fourth line would be infinitely better than watching Mackenzie MacEachern fall down every shift. Also, do you think Nathan Walker is here to stay through the playoff run?

A: Neal has done well at Springfield, with 11 goals in 13 games, but has missed a few games with injuries. I've been surprised he hasn't been called up at least one of these times the Blues have needed a forward. He's probably not the best fit for the fourth line.

Walker probably won't stay when the Blues get Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas back to health because they won't keep him around just to make him a healthy scratch. In fact, I think as an emergency call-up, because the team had fewer than 12 healthy forwards, I think they have to send him back when those two are back.

Blues notebook: Like son, like father; two Perrons score on Thursday The sons of Perron, Bozak and Tarasenko took the ice during the first intermission on Thursday

Blues' lulls have proved costly as they try to regain footing The Blues have gone 2-3-3 since going to New York and shown a tendency to disappear for long stretches

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.