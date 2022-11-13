Unhappy with his early play, Jordan Binnington was stellar for Blues in third period against Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Ryan O’Reilly joked that they Blues haven’t had much practice closing out games with a lead this season. And he’s right.

Maybe that helps explain the 22 shots on goal the Vegas Golden Knights sent Jordan Binnington’s way in the third period. But Binnington, who wasn’t happy about his play in the opening two periods, was unyielding.

He stopped all 22 in the period, as the Blues hung on to defeat the NHL’s best team so far this season – 3-2 at Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Even when things haven’t gone well this season, Binnington has given up very few soft goals – you know, the ones that fall into the “one he’d like to have back” category.

Well, Phil Kessel had one of those early in the second period to give Vegas a 2-1 lead.

“I wasn’t happy with how my play personally was going,” Binnington said. “So third period was an opportunity to regroup and give the boys a chance to win.

“I really didn’t like the second goal there. Just had to regroup. That’s part of being a goalie, get back in the fight. And luckily, the boys are playing great hockey.”

Vegas has always been a high-volume team when it comes to shooting the puck. After managing only 15 shots over the first two periods, they really turned up the heat in the third period with the Blues trying to protect a 3-2 lead.

“It was an all-around big win,” said O’Reilly, who scored the game-winning goal late in the second period, snapping a 2-2 tie. “Binner was unbelievable tonight, especially down at the end. We haven’t been in that situation much with the lead going into the third. But Binner was just on fire. Just save after save and kind of giving us the confidence to squeak it out.”

It seemed like the more the third period unwound, the more Vegas turned up the pressure and the offensive zone time.

The Blues had five shots on goal over the first four minutes of the final period. And that was it for the night. The final 22 belonged to Vegas. So it was hectic, frantic, crazy – pick your adjective – down the stretch. But the Blues were up to the challenge against one of the league’s most prolific offenses

“Sacrificing, working hard,” said defenseman Calle Rosen, who was a big contributor again in his second consecutive game since Robert Bortuzzo went on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. “People throwing themselves all over the ice to block shots and do the little extra work. And that’s exactly what we need.

“It was awesome to see and be part of it. It’s something to keep building on.”

The Blues’ defense had nine blocked shots over the final 14 minutes. For the visitors, it seemed like the game clock was moving in slow-motion.

“I mean, every time you’re in the lead you kinda want to the clock to go faster,” Rosen said. “But we trust the guys we have on the ice to do their work, and that’s all we can do.”

In particular, Binnington liked the work of his forwards in the defensive zone. Although it wasn’t a great night in the faceoff circle for the Blues overall at 40 percent, they won a lot of key ones in the defensive zone down the stretch.

So after ending their franchise-record eight-game losing streak with Thursday’s 5-3 win over San Jose, the Blues (5-8-0) prevented Vegas (13-3-0) from tying a franchise mark with a 10th consecutive win.

“We played really well for two periods,” coach Craig Berube said. “The whole game, guys battled and competed. We played a smart game. Stayed out of the penalty box, checked well.

“Did a real good job not giving odd-man rushes like I’ve talked about. And offensively, did some real good things in the offensive zone. That’s a good defensive structure they have there. I thought that we had patience and did a good job.”

For the second game in a row, the Blues didn’t commit a single penalty. But there were hiccups, and some big ones at that.

Not only did they go zero-for-four on the power play – including two PP opportunities in the opening three minutes of the third period – they gave up a shorthanded goal by Reilly Smith in the first period.

The sequence started after an O’Reilly turnover led to a Chandler Stephenson breakaway.

“I made a mistake,” O’Reilly said. “I thought I saw the right numbers at the blue line and just threw a little (pass) up the middle. Which is a mistake I can’t make. It was brutal.”

Even so, it looked like the Blues averted disaster when Stephenson’s backhand shot went wide of the net. Then in came Smith, flying in alone down the slot, taking a pass from Stephenson after the missed breakaway to tie the game. (Brandon Saad scored the game’s first goal.)

“More guys gotta get back,” Berube said, referring to the shorthanded fiasco. “(Need) more urgency there.”

St. Louis actor Jon Hamm was in the Bally Sports Midwest television booth for that goal, wearing his lucky Ivan Barbashev green St. Patrick’s Day jersey. You might recall, Hamm has been in the booth in the past for a couple of Barbashev goals.

Maybe it was just a case of delayed karma, because after Hamm left the booth but still in the second period, Barbashev scored to tie the game at 2-2.

At this point, Barbashev probably wants Hamm to attend more Blues games and make it a three-man broadcast with John Kelly and Darren Pang.

“Yeah, I think he does,” Hamm said postgame, outside the Blues’ locker room. “He asked me to come to Colorado. I told him I have work to do. I have a day job.”

The Blues take on the defending Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche – apparently without Hamm – on Monday in Denver.