ST. PAUL, Minn. _ Last Sunday, Jake Allen missed a scheduled start in Detroit because of a virus. But the veteran goalie is healthy and back in the nets tonight in Minnesota, coach Craig Berube confirmed.
This is Allen’s his first start since Oct. 19 against Montreal, a 5-2 Blues defeat at Enterprise Center. (The fifth Montreal goal was an empty-netter.) Allen’s only other start this season came Oct. 10 in Ottawa, a 6-4 Blues victory.
At the moment, Allen’s numbers aren’t pretty: a 4.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .849 in two games.
“I didn’t think we played that great in front of him,” Berube said. “So we gotta play a solid game in front of him, give him an opportunity.
"We gotta protect the middle of the ice against this team and keep things on the outside. Especially early on in the first period. Get him comfortable in there.”
Allen’s had pretty good success against the Wild over his career with a 7-4-2 record, a 2.58 GAA and .908 save %. Allen enters the game tied for second with Curtis Joseph on the Blues’ career win list, trailing only Mike Liut (151) _ who is now a sports agent and represents Jordan Binnington.
Berube said there were no other lineup changes for the Blues tonight.
WE MEET AGAIN
Saturday’s contest marks the second time the Blues and Wild have met in four days. The Central Division rivals play four times this season, but don’t meet against until Feb. 23 in Minnesota.
On Wednesday in St. Louis, the Blues won 2-1 in a tightly contested matchup. Despite their overall woes _ a 4-9 record _ the Wild have won three in a row at home, their longest winning streak in a year. Although struggling offensively overall, they scored 12 goals total in those three games. The Wild are 0-7 against Central Division teams this season.
“It’s gonna be a tight game, it’s gonna be a physical game I feel like,” Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist said. “We need to stick to our game plan and play our game and do what we do best. And for our line, it’s gonna be to keep getting the puck in deep and getting it back.”
BLUES PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Blais
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Thomas
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie
Allen
WILD PROJECTED LINEUP
(Per @sarah_mclellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune)
Forwards
Zucker-Staal-Zuccarello
Parise-Koivu-Fiala
Foligno-Eriksson Ek-Greenway
Donato-Kunin-Hartman
Defensemen
Suter-Spurgeon
Brodin-Dumba
Seeler-Hunt
Goalie
Dubnyk