(Updated) Armstrong says Bouwmeester still undergoing tests but doing 'very well'

And typical Jay is a good Jay, right?

“Typical Jay is a very good Jay, yeah,” Pietrangelo replied.

The sight of Pietrangelo and fellow defenseman Vince Dunn frantically calling for help once Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench, is something that will be indelibly seared into the minds of those who saw it happened, or watched the television replays.

“It’s hard to even explain,” Pietrangelo said. “It happened so fast. It felt like it was an eternity for us. But we just really reacted as fast as we could. Everybody seemed like they wanted to help and do something. But once we handed it over to Ray and the doctors, the EMT, they were impressive _ to see them go into action and what they were doing.

“But it’s not easy to see anyone go through it, let alone a close friend, a teammate. We’re a tight group in our locker room, if you’ve been around us you know how close we are. Certainly we’re lucky to have each other any time we’re going through something like this.”

The Blues and the fathers were scheduled to fly out of Anaheim after the Ducks game, but they stayed overnight flying instead to Las Vegas late Wednesday morning. Pietrangelo said the team didn’t feel comfortable leaving California without knowing that Bouwmeester was OK.