(Updated) Blues and Cardinals speak out on racial injustice

As the racial turmoil continues throughout the nation in light of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis one week ago, the Blues are speaking up.

Organizationally, a joint tweet from the Blues and Cardinals under the heading “One Nation” said in part that the teams “stand united in support of racial equality for all those who march peacefully to highlight and protest racism, bigotry and violence. There is no place for intolerance in our society.”

Meanwhile, several Blues players and former Blue Pat Maroon chimed in on social media.

In a four-part post on his Instagram account, goalie Jordan Binnington said he has come to the realization “that remaining silent is no longer tolerable. Over the last couple days, I have learned what it means to be a true ally towards the black community. And going forward, I will fight for what is right.”

On the baseball side, Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty began his tweet with the words: "I can't breathe." It was followed by the notation "Remember the names," then listed the names of eight persons of color killed by police in recent years.