(Updated) Blues announce 40-man training camp roster

The Blues rang out the old year by announcing their training camp roster Thursday. It includes a few unexpected wrinkles, most noteworthy being the absence of prospect and former first-round draft pick Klim Kostin.

General manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch last week that the Blues wanted to get Kostin to the U.S. from Russia, where he’s been playing in the Kontinental Hockey League. The idea being to give the 21-year-old power forward a chance to make the team’s regular-season roster. That no longer appears possible.

“He’s had some visa issues, and he’s still playing in the KHL,” Armstrong said. “So we’re trying to get him back here but very difficult to get visas right now getting into the country. We’re working with him on a daily basis. He scored the other night _ we’ll keep working with it.”

During the NHL offseason, the Blues loaned Kostin to Avangard Omsk of the KHL, where he has one goal and four assists in 23 games. Given quarantine requirements, as well as the condensed version this year of Blues training camp (10 days, no preseason games), it’s unlikely Kostin will get any camp time in St. Louis even if his visa issues were squared aware immediately.