(Updated) Blues announce 40-man training camp roster

The Blues rang out the old year by announcing their training camp roster Thursday. It includes a few unexpected wrinkles, most noteworthy being the absence of prospect and former first-round draft pick Klim Kostin.
General manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch last week that the Blues wanted to get Kostin to the U.S. from Russia, where he’s been playing in the Kontinental Hockey League. The idea being to give the 21-year-old power forward a chance to make the team’s regular-season roster. That no longer appears possible.
“He’s had some visa issues, and he’s still playing in the KHL,” Armstrong said. “So we’re trying to get him back here but very difficult to get visas right now getting into the country. We’re working with him on a daily basis. He scored the other night _ we’ll keep working with it.”
During the NHL offseason, the Blues loaned Kostin to Avangard Omsk of the KHL, where he has one goal and four assists in 23 games. Given quarantine requirements, as well as the condensed version this year of Blues training camp (10 days, no preseason games), it’s unlikely Kostin will get any camp time in St. Louis even if his visa issues were squared aware immediately.
An unexpected name on the camp roster is forward Jake Neighbours, the Blues’ first-round pick in the 2020 draft, held Oct. 6-7. Neighbours, 18, was scheduled to play junior hockey once again for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. When the WHL delayed the start of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was loaned to the lower-level Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League just to get some games and practices.
But the AJHL also has suspended its season, leaving Neighbours with no place to play, so he was brought to St. Louis by the Blues.
“He came here maybe two weeks ago,” Armstrong said. “We had never spent any time with him (due to the pandemic). Once they started to shut things down in Canada, he had no place to train, no place to skate. So we brought him in here. He’s been skating with the guys and we’ll keep him through camp just to keep him up and running. And hope that the Western League starts up.”
During a normal training camp, the Blues would have about 50 players in camp. But with no exhibition games and only 10 days of camp, the league put a 36-skater limit _ plus unlimited goalies _ this year.
After originally planning to bring in just 34 skaters, the Blues switched gears and went with the full 36.
“We hemmed and hawed and went back and forth,” Armstrong said. “But we just felt it was easy to bring the 36 guys; if we have any slight injuries during camp Craig (Berube) will still be able to scrimmage and do what he wants to do.”
The Blues are going with four goalies in camp, with prospect Joel Hofer and veteran offseason pickup Jon Gillies joining Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso. Hofer has thus passed another goalie prospect, Evan Fitzpatrick, on the Blues’ organizational depth chart.
The Blues will undergo physicals and fitness testing on Sunday, and hit the ice for the first time Monday at Centene Community Ice Center. Pending those Sunday exams, Armstrong said: “Everyone looks healthy and ready to rock.”
The Blues will have two practices at Centene on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and also have a scrimmage at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a day off Thursday.
Because of COVID-19, practices at Centene and scrimmages at Enterprise are closed to the public.
Here’s the camp roster, with jersey numbers. (The Blues announced Tuesday that forward prospect Alexei Toropchenko would stay in the KHL where he has been playing for Kunlun Red Star, for the immediate future. Another forward prospect, Nikita Alexandrov has been loaned to KooKoo of Finland’s Liiga.)
Forwards (23)
9 Sammy Blais; 10 Brayden Schenn (A); 12 Zach Sanford; 13 Kyle Clifford; 17 Jaden Schwartz; 18 Robert Thomas; 21 Tyler Bozak; 25 Jordan Kyrou; 26 Nathan Walker; 28 Mackenzie MacEachern; 33 Sam Anas; 49 Ivan Barbashev; 51 Nolan Stevens; 53 Austin Poganski; 56 Hugh McGing; 57 David Perron; 61 Jacob de la Rose; 63 Jake Neighbours; 68 Mike Hoffman; 70 Oskar Sundqvist; 81 Curtis McKenzie; 83 Tanner Kaspick; 90 Ryan O’Reilly (C). Injured: 91 Vladimir Tarasenko (A).
Defensemen (13)
4 Carl Gunnarsson; 6 Marco Scandella; 29 Vince Dunn; 36 Steven Santini; 39 Mitch Reinke; 41 Robert Bortuzzo; 46 Jake Walman; 47 Torey Krug; 48 Scott Perunovich; 55 Colton Parayko (A); 72 Justin Faulk; 75 Tyler Tucker; 77 Niko Mikkola.
Goalies (4)
1 Joel Hofer; 32 Jon Gillies; 35 Ville Husso; 50 Jordan Binnington.
How will bottom six look?
Q: When Vladimir Tarasenko comes back, the top six forwards include him, Ryan O'Reilly, Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Mike Hoffman and David Perron in some configuration. Seven if you include Robert Thomas. That means one of them, along with a bunch of solid players, fighting for time in the bottom six. Great problem to have. Any thoughts on how the bottom six might look?
A: It's the third line that will have all the intrigue. If you figure the fourth line is pretty much set with Oskar Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev and Kyle Clifford, that means as long as Thomas shows he can be a top-two center, every other forward on the lineup is battling for one of those three spots. Tyler Bozak is the third-line center, and you probably start camp or the season with Zach Sanford on the line, based on experience. If Jordan Kyrou gets in the lineup, that's where it will be, and it's where Tarasenko likely starts when he's ready to play again as they build him back into game condition.
Injuries, of course, are inevitable, so that could change any or all of that, and there could be occasions where they move Sundqvist up to the third line to get a Mackenzie MacEachern or a Jacob de la Rose into a game. Coaches and general managers like to talk about competition within the team making players better. It looks like the only way Kyrou gets in is if he outplays Sanford and Sammy Blais.
Though ultimately, with no bubble, this season may be more of a crap shoot than last season. Players will get sick, games will be postponed. It's going to happen.
Will Hoffman signing limit young players?
Q: If the Blues sign Mike Hoffman, like everyone expects, it appears it will limit time for the up-and-comers like Jordan Kyrou. I thought this was to be a year when we see if some of the kids could really play with the big boys. Is this a ripple effect of the minor league limits last year?
A: It's fallout from all sorts of things. The flat cap left Hoffman on the market, and the Blues in a position to snatch up an elite player for a bargain price. If that means Kyrou's breakthrough season comes a year later, that's how things are going to go. The Blues' Stanley Cup window grows shorter, so this is a good chance to snatch at the brass ring while they can. The fact that Kyrou hasn't definitively made his case figures in. He still has to prove himself. As Doug Armstrong told Jim Thomas last week, the shortened camp means very little time for young players to steal a spot. There are no preseason games, only a few scrimmages. For a veteran team like the Blues, the kids will have to wait.
But again, there could be chances. Injuries and illness will open space. The compressed schedule could lead to players being given time off, though that is not something hockey coaches are disposed to do and not something hockey players like. Giving a healthy Ryan O'Reilly or Brayden Schenn a day off because they've played a lot of games isn't going to happen. Giving Zach Sanford or Sammy Blais or Kyle Clifford a day off could, since the Blues will want to get Jordan Kyrou and Mackenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose and maybe some of the other taxi-squad guys a game at some point. It would appear things will be more normal for the 2021-22 season, assuming the COVID situation improves.
In summary: life is unfair.
What will Husso's role be?
Q: How much of a role do you anticipate Ville Husso having? The Blues have nine or so back-to-back games. Will that be where Husso gets his time?
A: I believe the number is 10 back-to-backs. Jordan Binnington did one set of back-to-backs last season, but otherwise he split them with Jake Allen. So that's probably 10 games Husso gets. The Blues will ride Binnington pretty hard, and the track record has been to stick with Binnington if he has a bad game, because in his first season he always bounced back very well (not as well last season). Husso won't play as much as Allen did last season; I would think he would get 20 or so games. And while Husso hasn't gotten into a real NHL game yet, the Blues have given him full preseason games in the past and he's looked pretty good in them.
Will season come down to goaltending?
Q: With the additions of Kyle Clifford and Mike Hoffman, the Blues will be able to roll four lines again this year. Defense looks strong again. Do you think this season comes down to goaltending, specifically what Ville Husso does in the 15 to 20 games he gets to play?
A: Seasons are usually decided by goalies in the playoffs. The team with the best goalie in the playoff is the team that wins, though usually you don't know who that is until the season is over. To win the Stanley Cup, the Blues had to beat Tuukka Rask in the Final. The Blues would seem to have the bodies on offense. There remain some questions on defense, just because we haven't see this unit, and losing Alex Pietrangelo changes a lot of things.
I've said this before that it now becomes a parlay: Before, you knew what you would get from Pietrangelo in all aspects of the game. Now, you need Colton Parayko to step up as the boss on defense, you need Justin Faulk to establish himself again, you need Torey Krug to run the power play. There are three things that need to happen to fill the space voided by Pietrangelo. All three are fairly likely, but if one doesn't happen, there could be problems. Unless Husso is a total dud, the big question in goal will be: Is 2018-19 Jordan Binnington back? If he plays like he did that first season, the Blues should be in good shape with the other components they have.
Snubbed?
Q: Only one year removed from the Stanley Cup and still very competitive, the Blues didn't get many games scheduled on NBC or NBCSN. Do you think it was because they'll play so much on the west coast?
A: If you look at the NBC/NBCSN national schedules, one thing that stands out is they love teams in the Northeast. And Chicago and Detroit. I count two games from the west — Vegas vs. Colorado, and Colorado vs. the Blues — among NBC's 15 national games.
Why? Teams in the east get the better ratings. Last season, the only NBC national game that didn't involve Eastern Conference teams was the Winter Classic. It comes down to what gets people to watch. NBC doesn't view this as a survey course, where it’s going to expose you to all the teams so you can make an informed decision. NBC has numbers that say, if we show the Flyers and the Bruins or the Blackhawks and the Penguins, people are going to watch. And if we show the Wild and the Avalanche, they won't. That's just how it goes. NBC is paying money for this and needs to get it back. That's by selling ads for more money, which comes with higher ratings. NBC has reams of data on this. They know what works and what doesn't.
How does league view Armstrong?
Q: What is the league's view of Doug Armstrong? I don't see how he can't be considered among the top general managers in the league.
A: Last year in voting for the GM of the year award, which is done by the 31 GMs, five other league execs and five media members (none of which are me), Armstrong got exactly no votes. Twelve general managers got at least a third-place vote. Now, as someone who has had a vote for National League Manager of the Year before, I'll say one year’s results mean not a lot, because those awards almost always go to the GM or coach whose team did better than expected or made some turnaround inspired by major moves. The Blues obviously didn't do that. But considering the deals Armstrong has made, from which you can draw a straight line to the Stanley Cup — the Blues didn't win it because they stunk and drafted Connor McDavid — he has to be considered one of the best.
Thomas a top-six player?
Q: Can Robert Thomas force his way into a top-six role? I would think a third-year, speedy center iceman with great playmaking potential would be important to have on one of the top lines.
A: The Blues have said they want Thomas to be a top-six center, so it's not so much him forcing his way in. The Blues have opened the door and will give him every chance possible to walk through it. That's his natural position, and they think he's ready to take it. He showed last season he can do it, though he has to improve on faceoffs.
I expect him to start the season centering Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn, and I'll leave it to you as to whether that's the first or second line. He will stay there until circumstances dictate otherwise.
Who to protect for draft?
Q: For the Seattle expansion draft, do the Blues need to protect guys like Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou?
A: If the Blues hope to retain them, Thomas has to be protected, Kyrou doesn't. I think the league has had to make some adjustments on numbers that affect eligibility because of the shortened season, but I don't know that anyone on the Blues was that close that it matters.
You can go to capfriendly.com, click on the Blues icon, and see who has to be protected and who doesn't. And keep in mind if the Blues were to sign a long-term deal with Mike Hoffman before the draft, that's one more player they would have to protect.
More on Hoffman
Q: If anyone doubts Mike Hoffman‘s ability to score goals, they should go to YouTube and search for “Mike Hoffman‘s goals 2019-2020 season” to see each one of his goals last year. The guy can put the biscuit in the basket.
A: Hoffman is one of the best finishers in the league. As I said on the podcast, if Jim Montgomery is in charge of the power play, he just got a whole lot smarter.
If we sign Hoffman?
Q: It has been said that Mike Hoffman will sign a one-year deal with the Blues for this year. When his contract is up, will the Blues try to resign him in the offseason?
A: The chances of Hoffman sticking around also could depend on other factors, such as what happens with the contract of Jaden Schwartz, and do the Blues lose a big-dollar contract in the expansion draft?
The Blues for now have about $25 million to play with for the 2021-22 season, but Jordan Binnington and Jaden Schwartz will be unrestricted free agents, plus Robert Thomas' contract runs out, as well as contracts for a few others.
If Hoffman has a big season, he could go back on the market and maybe get the huge deal he didn't get this season. Teams didn't have time to react to the flat cap, but they will next season. The Blues will definitely try to re-sign him, and it's not out of the question for Doug Armstrong to strike early, signing Hoffman as soon as he can. Usually on a one-year deal, you can start negotiating an extension on Jan. 1; I'm not sure what that date is this season (because of the late start). That seems to be an Armstrong type deal.
Did Sundqvist slip?
Q: Oskar Sundqvist has become one of my favorite Blues, primarily because of his grit and tenacity on both ends of the ice. Prior to his big jump in the Stanley Cup run he was considered a fringe journeyman type player. He exceeded most everyone’s expectations. So did he slip somewhat last season, or is that just my perception?
A: Sundqvist did not play as well in the playoffs in 2019-20 as he did in 2018-19. But the Blues are usually a much better team with him in the lineup. I remember asking Craig Berube late in the season if it was a coincidence that the team went on a win streak — eventually eight games — when Sundqvist came back in the lineup. Berube said that it's probably not a coincidence.
Sundqvist has shown a knack for getting hurt. If he can stay in the lineup and play the way he likes to play, it will be a good thing for the Blues. There's no reason he can't play the way he showed he could in the Stanley Cup season.
Perception of Tarasenko's comments?
Q: What is your take on Vladimir Tarasenko’s comments to Russian media about his disappointment in not being named captain? If I were Ryan O’Reilly I’m not sure I’d be real pleased.
A: I doubt O'Reilly is unpleased at the moment. If anything, he's thinking of what he can do to make sure Tarasenko is feeling fully part of the team and appreciated.
Unless Tarasenko has a disaster of a season, which would include reinjuring his shoulder, I can't see him being exposed in the expansion draft. And if he has a disaster of a season, the Kraken aren't taking him, anyway. And by that same standard, a disastrous season wouldn't do much for his trade value. But it's wrong to expect a "normal" Tarasenko season from Tarasenko. He's going to need some time.
A 'show-me' season for Faulk?
Q: Is it fair to say 2021 is a "show-me" season for Justin Faulk or he’ll exposed in the expansion draft? Seems like it would likely either be Faulk or Vince Dunn that would have to be exposed.
A: Yes. Faulk all along has been the leading candidate for the Blues to lose in the expansion draft. But if he has the kind of season the Blues hoped when they gave him that big contract, that will have to be reconsidered. If you figure that Torey Krug and Colton Parayko are givens to be protected, then if it's not Faulk, Dunn has to be exposed. … There's also the bet that Faulk's contract could scare off Seattle, so he's at less risk of being taken if exposed compared to a youngster with a smaller contract, like Dunn. Either way, there's going to be a good defenseman available from the Blues roster.
Three concerns?
Q: Outside of injuries, what are your top three specific areas of concern facing the Blues?
A: 1. Replacing Alex Pietrangelo. You're not just plugging one person into that spot. It will be a multi-person task.
2. Goalie play. Jordan Binnington needs to get back to where he was his rookie season. He was good last season, but not the way he was the year before.
3. Staying healthy. This will be a key for every team. Not losing players or games to COVID will be essential to a successful season.