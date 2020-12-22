(Updated) Blues, city work on phased approach to return of hockey at Enterprise

Discussions are ongoing between St. Louis city officials and the Blues on the return of hockey to Enterprise Center, but it’s likely the 2020-21 season will begin without fans in the stands for games.
“We continue to be in conversation with the Blues, with the NHL, about safety protocols, infection control. All those sorts of things,” said Jacob Long, communications director for Mayor Lyda Krewson and the city of St. Louis.
“We’re hopeful that we can work with them on a phased approach that will have to be flexible of course because COVID is changing rapidly. But that will over time potentially begin to allow fans in Enterprise.”
But Long noted that he doesn’t have a date, or even a potential date, for when a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend Blues games at Enterprise.
Under current city COVID-19 protocols, the largest venues in St. Louis are allowed to have up to 50% capacity, but that’s with the caveats of social distancing and several health and infection guidelines, which almost certainly would lead to less than 50%.
Although Long didn’t provide an initial percentage, it’s more likely that when fans return to Enterprise, it would be something like 25% capacity — or 4,500 spectators.
“If you think about it, 50% doesn’t do you any good if they’re all — the 50% — huddled on one side of the building,” Long said. “Yeah, it’s 50% on our large attractions and venues, but you gotta think through the 6-feet thing, you gotta think through all those infection control plans.
“So we’re flexible. It’s ongoing. We’re still in conversation with them and hope to have more to share soon. Because I know hockey fans are anxious.
Ultimately, Enterprise — and any other venue in the city —is required to submit an operational plan for review and approval by city health officials. So even though the current guideline is 50 percent, the actual number of spectators allowed comes down to what gets approved.
The NHL announced an agreement on return to play Sunday, featuring a 56-game regular season scheduled to begin Jan. 13. That’s only 22 days away. So the Blues and the city don’t have a ton of time to work something out.
As much as Blues fans want to watch their team play at Enterprise, with the virus continuing unabated in the St. Louis area and throughout the United States, there is concern among many — non-hockey fans included — about super-spreader events.
“We’re just trying to balance it all,” Long said. “We get it. Hockey fans want to be back, but health and safety of everybody’s got to come first. So we’re working on a plan.”
It’s not as if the city and the Blues started from ground zero on Sunday, when the NHL announced its agreement.
“We worked with them last season, when it was sort of more negative,” Long said. “We had to shut ‘em down, when we were taking people out of Enterprise. So NHL, MLB, MLS — and all of our operators — Art Museum, History Museum, Fox Theater, all of our large places we’ve been in communication with these folks all along. Those conversations are continuing.”
Hockey shut down operations late in the 2019-20 regular season on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Blues had only 11 regular-season games remaining at that time, six of which were home games at Enterprise. The season didn’t resume until 4 ½ months later. Only postseason hockey was played — albeit an expanded playoff field — in controlled bubble environments in Edmonton and Toronto
The Blues played only 10 games in Edmonton in late July and August. After one exhibition contest and three round-robin games to determine seeding, they were eliminated in six games by the Vancouver Canucks.
This time around, the NHL plans to have teams play home games at their home venues, subject to local and state COVID regulations.
The Blues declined comment on the return to play at Enterprise. But they’ve been preparing for weeks, sending a questionnaire to season-ticket holders on the topic at the beginning of December.
Among other things, the questionnaire asked fans about their willingness to have multiple seating locations, a cash-free building, temperature screening, and restricted access for those having COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to those with symptoms.
On Monday, an update of sorts was sent to season-ticket holders from the Blues. It read in part:
“Please remain patient as we navigate through the planning process. We hope to provide insight on the schedule, potential ticket opportunities, and new health and safety protocols at Enterprise Center as soon as possible.”
The NHL could release the schedule as early as Wednesday.
Prior to the March 12 shutdown, the Blues announced several protocols for watching games at Enterprise in anticipation that the season would resume at some point.
In part, those plans called for:
- Additional alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.
- Frequent cleaning with disinfectant of high-traffic areas, including restrooms, escalator handrails, elevator buttons and door handles.
- Increased signage in the building outlining advisable precautions (such as hand washing).
- Extra steps to keep restrooms stocked with soap and paper products.