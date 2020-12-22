(Updated) Blues, city work on phased approach to return of hockey at Enterprise

“So we’re flexible. It’s ongoing. We’re still in conversation with them and hope to have more to share soon. Because I know hockey fans are anxious.

Ultimately, Enterprise — and any other venue in the city —is required to submit an operational plan for review and approval by city health officials. So even though the current guideline is 50 percent, the actual number of spectators allowed comes down to what gets approved.

The NHL announced an agreement on return to play Sunday, featuring a 56-game regular season scheduled to begin Jan. 13. That’s only 22 days away. So the Blues and the city don’t have a ton of time to work something out.

As much as Blues fans want to watch their team play at Enterprise, with the virus continuing unabated in the St. Louis area and throughout the United States, there is concern among many — non-hockey fans included — about super-spreader events.

“We’re just trying to balance it all,” Long said. “We get it. Hockey fans want to be back, but health and safety of everybody’s got to come first. So we’re working on a plan.”

It’s not as if the city and the Blues started from ground zero on Sunday, when the NHL announced its agreement.