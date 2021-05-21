(Updated) Blues Game Day: Bortuzzo, Faulk out; Dunn a maybe

To put it mildly, the Blues defense remains in flux heading into Friday’s critical Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round NHL playoff series.
Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo are out with upper-body injuries after being on the receiving end of blows to the head by Avs forwards Nazem Kadri and Tyson Jost, respectively, in Wednesday’s 6-3 Blues loss.
After the team’s morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center, coach Craig Berube indicated that Vince Dunn’s status will be a game-time decision for the scheduled 8:30 p.m. start at Enterprise Center.
Dunn skated Friday morning, but has done so frequently recently without playing in games. He has missed the Blues’ last 13 games with an upper-body injury. Dunn and Berube were both talking on the side at the end of the morning skate.
And then, Dunn stayed late to work with extras Klim Kostin, Mackenzie MacEachern and Dakota Joshua. That’s almost always a sign that a player will not be in that night’s lineup. Why? Because you want to save your legs for the game. You don’t want to put too much work in earlier on game days.
When asked by the Post-Dispatch about Dunn’s status for Game 3, Berube replied: “We’ll see at game time.”
When asked how Dunn looked Friday, Berube answered in a strange voice: “Real good.”
You want more intrigue? On an adjacent rink at Centene, skating prior to the Blues’ team morning skate, Jake Walman was skating with what during the regular season was called the taxi squad. (Technically, the taxi squad no longer exists now that we’re in the playoffs, so you can call the group extras or “Black Aces.”)
In any event, that means Walman no longer is under COVID quarantine protocols after being added to the NHL’s COVID list May 10 in Los Angeles.
When the NHL released its daily COVID list late Friday afternoon, only David Perron and Nathan Walker remained on the list.
But after not skating for 10 days while in quarantine, Walman probably needs a day or two of practice before he’s game ready. Besides, if he were going to play tonight, he probably would’ve skated with the main group Friday.
Also skating with the Black Aces were young defensemen Tyler Tucker and Scott Perunovich. Tucker was just recalled from Utica of the America Hockey League. A prized prospect, Perunovich hasn’t played this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in mid February; Friday is the first time he has been known to skate with other Blues players.
In any event, it appears Steven Santini will be in the lineup tonight. And if Vince Dunn is not available, Mitch Reinke will also be on defense for the Blues against the NHL’s highest-scoring team.
“I don’t know the full lineup yet,” Colton Parayko said after the morning skate. “But we just gotta focus on the game and that’s all we can do. Put together our best lineup and put together our best game.”
Santini has played in three games for the Blues this season, last appearing in the regular-season finale May 13 against Minnesota and logging 19 minutes 37 seconds. He had an assist and was plus-1.
“The games he’s played have been steady and predictable,” Berube said. “He looks like he’s got a good head on his shoulders. I haven’t seen him a lot but what I’ve seen of him when he played those games, pretty intelligent player.”
Although he’s never played in an NHL playoff game, Santini does have 119 games of NHL regular-season experience, mainly with New Jersey.
Reinke’s a different matter. After signing as a college free agent with the Blues in the spring of 2018, Reinke played one game as a Blue _ 13:05 against Arizona on March 31, 2018. Since then, he has played exclusively in the American Hockey League before being recalled from Utica this season on April 27 to the taxi squad.
“He’s a puck mover,” Berube said. “He moves the puck well. Sees the ice well. He’s a smart player. That’s probably his best quality.”
Wait. There’s more. Marco Scandella also wasn’t on the ice with the full squad Friday morning. But Berube says it was a maintenance day and that Scandella is expected to play tonight. Scandella also took maintenance days before Games 1 and 2 of the Colorado series on Monday and Wednesday, but played in those games, so he’s got something ailing him.
And finally, forward Jaden Schwartz also took a maintenance day but is expected to play tonight according to Berube. He was not seen on the ice at Wednesday’s morning skate, either, in Denver but played in that game.
PROJECTED BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Kyrou
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Hoffman-Thomas-Bozak
Clifford-Sanford-Blais
Defensemen
Krug-Santini
Scandella-Parayko
Mikkola-Dunn/Reinke
Goalie
Binnington
