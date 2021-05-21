(Updated) Blues Game Day: Bortuzzo, Faulk out; Dunn a maybe

“I don’t know the full lineup yet,” Colton Parayko said after the morning skate. “But we just gotta focus on the game and that’s all we can do. Put together our best lineup and put together our best game.”

Santini has played in three games for the Blues this season, last appearing in the regular-season finale May 13 against Minnesota and logging 19 minutes 37 seconds. He had an assist and was plus-1.

“The games he’s played have been steady and predictable,” Berube said. “He looks like he’s got a good head on his shoulders. I haven’t seen him a lot but what I’ve seen of him when he played those games, pretty intelligent player.”

Although he’s never played in an NHL playoff game, Santini does have 119 games of NHL regular-season experience, mainly with New Jersey.

Reinke’s a different matter. After signing as a college free agent with the Blues in the spring of 2018, Reinke played one game as a Blue _ 13:05 against Arizona on March 31, 2018. Since then, he has played exclusively in the American Hockey League before being recalled from Utica this season on April 27 to the taxi squad.

“He’s a puck mover,” Berube said. “He moves the puck well. Sees the ice well. He’s a smart player. That’s probably his best quality.”