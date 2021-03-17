(Updated) Blues Game Day: Bozak moved to active roster, Paryako goes to long-term IR

Los Angeles – The Blues officially removed center Tyler Bozak from the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) list, clearing the decks for his return to the lineup in Wednesday’s 9 p.m. (Central) contest with the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.
Bozak has missed 21 of 28 games this season due to a concussion.
Veteran David Perron said Bozak does “a lot of little things that maybe goes unnoticed at times. I mean, just like his faceoff ability. Even on the power play, just taking sticks, getting body positions on guys - it opens up seams, things like that.”
Perron said Bozak is expected to go right back to one of the middle spots, or “bumper” positions, on one of the power play units.
Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo pointed to some of the intangibles that Bozak brings.
“He’s huge in our locker room,” Bortuzzo said. “Makes it very comfortable for guys. Kinda keeps it light but at the same time is a tremendous competitor.”
To make room for Bozak’s return under the salary cap, defenseman Colton Parayko was shifted from the “regular” injured reserve list to LTIR.
The salary of players on regular IR still counts against the cap; that’s not the case for those on LTIR. Wednesday’s paperwork leaves the Blues with $4.757 million in salary cap room according to CapFriendly.com. Since Parayko counts $5.5 million against the cap, the Blues would have clear about $750,000 of additional cap space when (or if) Parayko returns to the active roster this season.
Berube said Jaden Schwartz will not play tonight; it will be his 15th game missed since being sidelined with a lower-body injury Feb. 12 against Arizona. The target date for his return remains Friday against San Jose.
Jacob de la Rose, who has missed seven games with a lower-body injury, is healthy and available to play tonight. But Berube said de la Rose will not be in the lineup; the coach continues to like what he sees from Dakota Joshua, so Joshua will play against LA.
KINGS 7
The Blues are 2-3-1 against Los Angeles this season, splitting a pair of overtime games here just 1 ½ weeks ago. On March 5, Mike Hoffman smashed a slap shot from the right circle for his second overtime game-winner of the season in a 3-2 Blues win.
Perron scored both regulation goals for St. Louis, including one with 43.5 seconds left to tie the game at 2-2. Goalie Ville Husso made his second start in five days and his third appearance in a week.
The next night, the Blues jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first period, but couldn’t hold it. Adrian Kempe’s goal at the 1:45 mark of OT gave LA a 4-3 win, spoiling Vladimir Tarasenko’s season debut and marking the first time all season the Blues lost a game after leading by at least two goals.
The Blues are expecting more of the same tonight.
“Just the way that they play neutral zone,” Perron said, referring to LA’s 1-3-1 system. “We know how tight they are. It’s tough to create any odd-man rush, and definitely when we have a chance to move it up quick in the neutral zone, not let them set up in their formation, then that’s something maybe we look to do.”
On the other side of things, Berube said: “They’re a good rush team, especially the (Anze) Kopitar line. He’s involved in I think like 41 percent of their scoring, so we gotta do a good job on Kopitar and obviously (Drew) Doughty, too. They’re very good players and do a lot of good stuff for their team.”
Kopitar has three goals and five assists in the six games against St. Louis this season. Linemate Dustin Brown has five goals against the Blues, two which came on the power play.
“There’s not a ton of space out there against this team,” Bortuzzo said. “They’re very structured through the neutral zone, keep it tight defensively. I think if we can kind of start to come in waves and put a little pressure on their defensemen with our forecheck, that’s when we’re at our best.”
KILLING TIME
The Blues arrived in LA on Sunday. It’s now Wednesday. Following Monday’s postponement, after the Kings got snowed in in Colorado, the Blues finally get to play a game.
“We got some good practice time in which is important,” Berube said. “There’s not a lot of time for practice (usually), and we got a couple good days of practice in. I’m happy about that but I’m sure we’re all ready to play the game.”
And with COVID-19 protocols remaining in place, there wasn’t much the Blues could do with the extra time caused by the postponement.
“Not a lot going on,” Bortuzzo said. “Lot of eating out of boxes and stuff like that. Playing cards. Doing some reading. Going for walks.
“Fortunately, we got a tight-knit group here, everyone’s kinda hanging out with each other. And having time to bond and hang out. That’s kinda how we’ve been passing time.”
Ah, the not-so-glamorous life of a professional hockey player during a pandemic.
“Yeah, it’s a season like no other,” Bortuzzo said. “Fortunately, we got some nice California weather here. You can get outside, eat your meals outside. Soak in some sun. Not quite pool weather, but nice to sit around nonetheless and soak in some vitamin D.”
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
(Local COVID protocols prohibited media from attending practice/morning skates, so there’s some guesswork involved here.)
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Blais-Schenn-Tarasenko
Kyrou-Bozak-Hoffman
Clifford-Sundqvist-Joshua
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
KINGS’ PROJECTED LINEUP
(From @mayorNHL)
Forwards
Iafallo-Kopitar-Brown
Kempe-Vilardi-Carter
Athanasiou/Anderson-Dolan/Grundstrom
Moore-Lizotte-Wagner
Defensemen
Anderson-Doughty
Bjornfot-Roy
Maatta-Walker
Goalie
Petersen
BLUE NOTES
During the Blues’ current four-game losing streak (0-3-1), Justin Faulk is minus-6 and Torey Krug is minus-5.
In Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Vegas, Perron had his eight-game point streak snapped (5 goals, 5 assists) and Brayden Schenn had his seven-game point streak snapped (3 goals, 5 assists).
Blues head athletic trainer Ray Barile will work his 2000th NHL game tonight.
Hoffman is one shy of 200 career assists.