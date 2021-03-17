(Updated) Blues Game Day: Bozak moved to active roster, Paryako goes to long-term IR

“Just the way that they play neutral zone,” Perron said, referring to LA’s 1-3-1 system. “We know how tight they are. It’s tough to create any odd-man rush, and definitely when we have a chance to move it up quick in the neutral zone, not let them set up in their formation, then that’s something maybe we look to do.”

On the other side of things, Berube said: “They’re a good rush team, especially the (Anze) Kopitar line. He’s involved in I think like 41 percent of their scoring, so we gotta do a good job on Kopitar and obviously (Drew) Doughty, too. They’re very good players and do a lot of good stuff for their team.”

Kopitar has three goals and five assists in the six games against St. Louis this season. Linemate Dustin Brown has five goals against the Blues, two which came on the power play.

“There’s not a ton of space out there against this team,” Bortuzzo said. “They’re very structured through the neutral zone, keep it tight defensively. I think if we can kind of start to come in waves and put a little pressure on their defensemen with our forecheck, that’s when we’re at our best.”

