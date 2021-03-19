(Updated) Blues Game Day: Schwartz is back after missing 15 games

WINLESS WOES

The Blues take a five-game winless streak into tonight’s game at 0-2-3. It’s their longest losing streak since the 2019-20 season, when they went 0-3-2 over a five-game stretch from February 6 (Winnipeg) to Feb. 16 (Nashville).

The Blues haven’t had a longer losing streak since the 2017-18 season when they went 0-6-1 over seven games from Feb. 11 (Pittsburgh) through Feb. 27 (Minnesota). Paul Statsny was traded to Winnipeg the day before that 8-3 loss to the Wild. Over those seven games in 2018, the Blues were outscored 29-10 with Mike Yeo as coach.

Schwartz was around for all of those skids. Of the current streak, he said: “I thought before that we won about four in a row. And then I think we had points in about six or seven. So we were on a pretty good run.

“And then a little adversity the last few games, but that’s gonna happen throughout a season. I think if we can use that to learn from it, make some adjustments, and realize how important our game plan is and how we need to execute, that could help us moving forward.

“I thought the energy was good there for a while. We were beating some good teams. We kind of know what our game looks like, so I think we can turn things around pretty quickly here.”