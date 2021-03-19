(Updated) Blues Game Day: Schwartz is back after missing 15 games

SAN JOSE _ Now playing at the SAP Center in San Jose: Jaden Schwartz.
After missing 15 games with what was believed to be an abdominal – or oblique – muscle injury, the veteran forward returns to action tonight when the Blues take on the Sharks at 8 p.m. (Central)
“Very excited,” Schwartz said. “It’s been tough sitting out and not very much fun. So I’m happy to join the team again. Yeah, I kind of get butterflies thinking about it .So just really happy to be able to play again do what I can to help this team and be a part of it.”
For openers, Schwartz will be reunited with a line he’s play tons with since the start of the 2017-18 season, joining Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko on what some called the SST line.
“I’m pretty pumped to play with those guys again,” Schwartz said. “We’ve had a lot of success playing together. It’s been a little while, so I think we’ll be pretty excited to get that going again.
“Hopefully, get a good start right away. But something we’re gonna build on for sure.”
As has been the case with the recent returns of Tarasenko and Tyler Bozak from injury, coach Craig Berube is throwing Schwartz right in the deep end. In other words, he’ll have his usual role and is expected to get his usual minutes.
Included there will be a spot on the second power play unit.
“He looks good,” Berube said. “He’s an energy guy. He’s got great wheels. So that’s all looking good. He’s skating well. Moving.”
SHARKS 7
The Blues finish off their season series with San Jose with games tonight and Saturday at SAP Center. The Blues are 4-0-1 in the front end of back-to-backs this season, and 2-2-1 on the back end.
San Jose’s 5-on-5 play has perked up lately, and the Sharks played the Vegas Golden Knights tough in a pair of one-goal losses earlier in the week.
“They played us tough, too,” Berube said of the Sharks. “I think they’ve played extremely hard all year, from the beginning of the year. They came into our building, and I thought they played well and played hard.
“We’re not gonna get an easy game. We don’t expect one. All these teams are good teams. I’ve said it before. There’s no easy nights, and you gotta be really prepared to do the job on the ice. They’re a fast team and they compete at a high level. Do a good job. They score a lot of goals.”
All six prior games in the series, which the Blues lead 3-1-2, have been one-goal decisions.
The Sharks’ lineup is pretty much fully-stocked from the last time the teams met – a 3-2 overtime win for San Jose here on March 8.
“They didn’t have (Tomas) Hertl or (Timo) Meier, so it’s two big bodies that’s coming back for them compared to last time we played ‘em,” Oskar Sundqvist said. “So we know what to expect and we know what we need to do. It’s nothing new. We just need to start executing and start working.”
SLOW STARTERS
The Blues have been outscored 6-0 in the first period over their past three games, including giving up a season-high three goals in the first on Wednesday against Los Angeles.
“It’s just a mindset of being ready when the puck drops,” Sundqvist said. “Obviously we gotta do a better job with that and I’m sure that we will do better tonight.”
Berube certainly hopes so.
“Just understand that there’s times you’re gonna be in other people’s buildings and teams are gonna start fast,” Berube said. “You gotta have composure. I think that we were on our heels there for a few shifts (in LA), and then we took a penalty for no reason, and they got a power play and get a goal.
“You can’t just back pucks around, you gotta control the play by controlling the puck. But also you gotta defend better than we did in the start of that game. We didn’t get into people. We were soft around our net.”
WINLESS WOES
The Blues take a five-game winless streak into tonight’s game at 0-2-3. It’s their longest losing streak since the 2019-20 season, when they went 0-3-2 over a five-game stretch from February 6 (Winnipeg) to Feb. 16 (Nashville).
The Blues haven’t had a longer losing streak since the 2017-18 season when they went 0-6-1 over seven games from Feb. 11 (Pittsburgh) through Feb. 27 (Minnesota). Paul Statsny was traded to Winnipeg the day before that 8-3 loss to the Wild. Over those seven games in 2018, the Blues were outscored 29-10 with Mike Yeo as coach.
Schwartz was around for all of those skids. Of the current streak, he said: “I thought before that we won about four in a row. And then I think we had points in about six or seven. So we were on a pretty good run.
“And then a little adversity the last few games, but that’s gonna happen throughout a season. I think if we can use that to learn from it, make some adjustments, and realize how important our game plan is and how we need to execute, that could help us moving forward.
“I thought the energy was good there for a while. We were beating some good teams. We kind of know what our game looks like, so I think we can turn things around pretty quickly here.”
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINES
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Kyrou-O’Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Bozak-Hoffman
Clifford-Sundqvist-Blais
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
SHARKS’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Kane-Couture-Labanc
Meier-Hertl-Nieto
Leonard-Gambrell-Sorensen
Donato-Marleau-Gabriel
Defensemen
Ferraro-Burns
Knyzhov-Karlsson
Simek-Vlasic
Goalie
Jones
BLUE NOTES
The Blues’ power play units looked like this during Friday’s morning skate:
PPI: Krug-Perron-Tarasenko-O’Reilly-Schenn
PPII: Dunn-Kyrou-Hoffman-Bozak-Schwartz
— Jordan Binnington has given up 19 goals in the first period, 28 goals in the second, and just eight in the third period this season.
— Defenseman Jake Walman, who’s back in the lineup tonight, led the Blues with four shots on goal in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Kings.