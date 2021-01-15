(Updated) Blues Hoffman cleared to play tonight

DENVER —After a one-game delay due to work visa issues, forward Mike Hoffman has his work visa issues squared away and will make his Blues debut tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.
“It was a bit of a surprise last game to everybody including him,” coach Craig Berube said after the Blues’ morning skate Friday. “Disappointing. He obviously wanted to play his first game as a Blue, so he’ll get that opportunity tonight.”
Hoffman signed a one-year, $4 million free-agent contract with the Blues on Monday, accompanied the team to Denver, and was on the ice for the morning skate prior to Wednesday’s season opener. But the native of Kitchener, Ontario, was unable to play in the Blues’ 4-1 victory because of the work visa issue.
So tonight’s 8 o’clock start marks his Blues opener, one game delayed from the rest of the team.
“I think everybody’s excited,” Zach Sanford said. “Especially him. It’s obviously tough what happened first game. There’s not much control we have over that, but it’s gonna be great to see him out there in a Blues uniform and see how he can help us out.”
Hoffman will take his place on a line with Robert Thomas and Jaden Schwartz _ that trio skated together throughout training camp. Oskar Sundqvist moved up to Hoffman’s spot Wednesday and scored two goals. After that performance, Berube was asked if he at least thought about keeping Sundqvist on the Thomas line tonight.
“Well, (Hoffman’s) been practicing with those guys, and I think it balances the lines out better,” Berube said. “We’re gonna need four lines.”
In other words, not really.
The team obviously responded well to Hoffman’s absence, in what could be a precursor of a season in which the Blues _and everyone else in the NHL _ should expect the unexpected. They are, after all, playing hockey in a coronavirus pandemic.
“This year’s gonna be filled with a lot of uncertainty, as far as you just never know if a guy’s gonna leave the lineup for whatever reason,” Schenn said. “That was a case where obviously we didn’t expect it, but that was a case where guys stepped up, did the job.
“Sunny had no clue that he was gonna be playing with those guys, didn’t play at all with them in camp, and those guys had a great game together. Having (Hoffman) back in the lineup obviously adds another element, another goal-scorer and we’re looking forward to having him.”
From the Colorado perspective, the Avalanche had a hard enough time with the Blues on Wednesday without Hoffman. So this just adds to the challenge of gaining a split in the two games.
“This is a proven scorer,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “He’s been doing it as good as anybody in the league for the last few years _ a handful of years.
“When he gets in the offensive zone, if he gets it on his tape, he’s a shooter and he can put the puck in the back of the net. So you gotta know where he is and try to prevent some of those shots with your positioning.”
The Blais suspension
Sammy Blais, who had joined the game-day roster Wednesday in Hoffman’s absence, will serve the first of a two-game suspension tonight for an illegal hit on Colorado’s Devon Toews in the opener.
Bednar thought the two games was merited.
“Yeah, I think it is,” Bednar said. “They were having a real good shift there. They caught us tired and we were making some mistakes there and I think they caught our D out there a little bit tired.
“Toews picked up the puck behind the net and (Blais) caught him high, for sure. So it is what it is. I’m not gonna comment too much on the suspension. The league looks at it, they rule on it, and you live with it whether you’re benefitting from something like that or getting hurt by it.”
For his part, Berube didn’t seem to have much of a beef with the suspension.
“It’s tough for Sammy,” Berube said. “Listen, I see both sides of it. Sammy’s a physical player, that’s the way he has to play. He’s going shoulder to shoulder, but (Toews) kinda put his head in there a little bit and he caught him. He didn’t elbow him, his arms were down. So it’s a tough play on both sides and I can see both sides of it.”
With Hoffman now eligible to play, Blais would’ve been a healthy scratch anyway in tonight’s game.
Avs’ Big 3 reunited
In an effort to get the Nathan MacKinnon line going, Bednar is moving captain Gabriel Landeskog up to Colorado’s top line, joining MacKinnon and winger Mikko Rantanen.
“He did it last game, too, he switched it up,” Berube said. “So we’re used to that. We’ve seen that line before. Listen, they’re a good line no matter who’s on it.”
More often than not in recent seasons, the Avalanche have gone with a Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen, but injuries made it tough to have them all together last season.
“Two of them is hard enough and then you add the third guy,” Schenn said. “Obviously, they’re a dynamic line, one of the best lines in the league last year. So putting ‘em back together for tonight and see if they can get the big boys going.
“It’s gonna be on us as five-man groups to play tight defense, take care of the puck, and try and limit their chances. They’re good players, they’re gonna get their chances throughout the night. Just try and limit the number of them.”
The Schenn-Ryan O’Reilly-David Perron line was matched up much of the night against the MacKinnon line Wednesday and did an excellent job against them in 5-on-5 play.
Sense of urgency
The Avalanche viewed their 4-1 loss as a wakeup call, so the Blues are expecting an increased sense of urgency from their West Division rivals in the rematch.
“They’re gonna come out and give us their best game,” Berube said. “We talked to our team about it already. I think they understand that. We gotta go play our game. We gotta check really well tonight; we gotta manage the puck really well tonight. We can’t feed their transition game and we gotta work ‘em down low.”
PROJECTED BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Schenn-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Thomas-Hoffman
Sanford-Bozak-Kyrou
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Krug-Parayko
Scandella-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
PROJECTED AVALANCHE LINEUP
Forwards