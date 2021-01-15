(Updated) Blues Hoffman cleared to play tonight

“When he gets in the offensive zone, if he gets it on his tape, he’s a shooter and he can put the puck in the back of the net. So you gotta know where he is and try to prevent some of those shots with your positioning.”

The Blais suspension

Sammy Blais, who had joined the game-day roster Wednesday in Hoffman’s absence, will serve the first of a two-game suspension tonight for an illegal hit on Colorado’s Devon Toews in the opener.

Bednar thought the two games was merited.

“Yeah, I think it is,” Bednar said. “They were having a real good shift there. They caught us tired and we were making some mistakes there and I think they caught our D out there a little bit tired.

“Toews picked up the puck behind the net and (Blais) caught him high, for sure. So it is what it is. I’m not gonna comment too much on the suspension. The league looks at it, they rule on it, and you live with it whether you’re benefitting from something like that or getting hurt by it.”

For his part, Berube didn’t seem to have much of a beef with the suspension.