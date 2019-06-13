The parade to honor the champion St. Louis Blues is set for noon Saturday, on what could be a soggy day.
The parade will start at 18th and Market streets and end at Broadway and Market Street. A rally will follow at the Gateway Arch, according to information released by the St. Louis Blues on Twitter.
The parade will be televised live on KTVI (Channel 2), KMOV (Channel 4), KSDK (Channel 5) and Fox Sports Midwest.
Within minutes of the official parade announcement, workers descended on the Arch grounds to start preparations for the rally, laying down interlocking flooring for a stage area.
The National Weather Service said Saturday could be rainy and
possibly see severe storms later in the afternoon or evening.
Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring, said the best chances for rain that day will be in the morning hours. The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms -- nothing severe -- that let up in the afternoon, she said.
"We still have a chance for rain in the afternoon. Can't completely rule it out, but it's less likely," Byrd added.
The high on Saturday will reach the low to mid 80s.
Another round of rain is predicted for Saturday evening, and that's what could turn severe.
"There is a marginal risk for severe storms in the later afternoon hours and into the evening," Byrd said. "Even though the chances are less, there is a marginal risk of severe storms."
Severe storms can bring large hail of an inch or larger and winds of 58 mph or greater.
Byrd said that a noontime parade is the best possible time for weather this Saturday.
Blues win The Cup
Aaron Stock, a Richmond Heights firefighter from Wentzville, celebrates victory with his own Stanley Cup after a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Blues fans celebrate the Blues third goal of the game during a Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Blues fans celebrate the Blues third goal of the game during a Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Ron Baechle known as Towel Man stands in the spotlight after the Blues score their third goal of the night during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Blues fans light off roman candles after the Blues Stanley Cup victory on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Downtown St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Bill Kess, left, and his friends react as the clock hits zero and the Blues win the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Tim Hamilton, of St. Charles, reacts to a play on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at a Game 7 watch party at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Katie Byrd, bottom right, reacts to a Blues play her boyfriend Kyle Pratt, 23, both of St. Charles on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at a Game 7 watch party at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Curtis Rother, center, 23, of St. Charles, reacts to a play on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at a Game 7 watch party at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Who will win The Cup?
Dan Stewart, center, and his cousin Brian Stewart of St. Louis city celebrate a second first period goal by the Blues during a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Who will win The Cup?
Dan Stewart, center, and his cousin Brian Stewart of St. Louis city cheer on the first period Blues scores during a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Who will win The Cup?
Dan Stewart, center, and his cousin Brian Stewart of St. Louis city cheer on the first period Blues scores during a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Aaron Stock, a Richmond Heights firefighter from Wentzville, celebrates victory with Kim Currie with his own Stanley Cup after a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Who will win The Cup?
Ron Baechle, better known to St. Louis Blues fans as "The Towel Man", celebrates a second first period goal by the Blues during a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Bryan Schumacher, from Festus, reacts after the Blues have a penalty called on them during the first period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Who will win The Cup?
Aaron Stock, a Richmond Heights firefighter, celebrates with his own Stanley Cup in the third period of a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Who will win The Cup?
Hannah Rowland, right, cheers on the Blues with her inflatable Stanley Cup alongside her father John Rowland and sister Libby Rowland at a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Who will win The Cup?
John Deifer of Savannah, Georgia, center, came dressed for the game with his brother-in-law Tom McKenna at a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Deifer grew up in St. Louis and after the Blues beat San Jose to reach the finals he flew in on a one-way ticket and has been here ever since. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Who will win The Cup?
Chris Vangel of Granite City came dressed as the Bud Knight for a watch party for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Bryan Schumacher, from Festus, cheers on the Blues during a Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
The St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird puts his hat on Boston Bruins fan Bonny Eyer, from Gibson City, Ill. who showed up wearing her Bruins jersey at a Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Eyer grow up outside of Boston and remains a loyal Bruins fan. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Karen Minnihan, center, from Lake St. Louis, and other fans cheer after the Blues scored their first goal of the game during a Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Thomas Booker, from Rolla, cheers as the Blues score to take a 2-0 lead in the first period during a Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Gary Boyd dances with fans in the concourse before the start of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
"We want the cup!" chants Brittany Berger with the crowd before the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Gary Boyd, a local television personality, conducts the fans as they sing during pregame festivities at the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Olivia Nilsen, left, and Morgan Bastean react as goaltender Jordan Binnington makes a stop during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center usher Brenda Garrett reacts while watching the game from her portal during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Zach Lowe cheers following the Blues first goal during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Ally Imo, center, and Chris Hausel, right center, cheer at the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party after the Blues score their second goal of the night on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Fans watch game in St. Charles
The screen goes white and a woman runs for cover as the Blues watch party is rained out on Beale Street in St. Charles. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
The St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird shakes his tail feathers on Boston Bruins fan Bonny Eyer, from Gibson City, Ill. who showed wearing her Bruins jersey at a Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Eyer grow up outside of Boston and remains a loyal Bruins fan. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Fans take a photo with the Clarence Campbell Bowl before the start of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Who will win The Cup?
John Deifer of Savannah, Georgia came dressed for the game at a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Deifer grew up in St. Louis and after the Blues beat San Jose to reach the finals he flew in on a one-way ticket and has been here ever since. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Who will win The Cup?
Lisa Murphy, a security supervisor at Enterprise Center, leads waiting fans in a "Let's Go Blues" chant before the gates opened at a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Wes Edwards, from Creve Coeur, takes a picture of his son, Hanks Edwards, 15, next to the statue of Bruins Bobby Orr outside of TD Garden before the start of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. The Edwards family was on an extended vacation through New England when they surprised Hanks Edwards with a trip to the final game. The statue of Orr is from a photo from the 1970 Stanley Cup Final when Orr scored in the second overtime and the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues for the cup. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Nathan Halfhill blows up his inflatable Stanley Cup before the start of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Fans enter Enterprise Center before the start of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Emily DuBois finds her seat before the start of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. DuBois customized her crutches shortly after having surgery on her knee. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
A worker pours a drink into a Stanley Cup Final-themed glass before the start of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Diane Miller sports a Blues-themed headband she made herself before the start of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Miller, who is from Ste. Genevieve, has attended three of the Stanley Cup watch parties. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Kody Tenney, 2, plays with keepsake pucks while his mom tries to get him to choose one to keep before the start of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the STL Authentics store at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Jim House stacks hockey pucks before the start of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the STL Authentics store at the Enterprise Center. "Non-stop, it's like Black Friday seven days a week," says House on working in the store through the Blues playoff run. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues win the Stanley Cup
Stephanie Miller, a manager at Bar Louie in St. Charles, holds down her tent on Wednesday, June 12, 2109, after rain showers forced watch partygoers on Beale Street in St. Charles to flee indoors before the start of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Blues win the Stanley Cup
Alexander Kuehling, left, and Ricky Carney celebrate a Blues goal in the third period on Wednesday, June 12, 2109, while watching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Bobby's Place in St. Louis. The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Blues win the Stanley Cup
Left to right: Kelsey Carver, Tori Zanaboni, Mia Zanaboni and Kirsten Clemens, celebrate a goal in the third period on Wednesday, June 12, 2109, while watching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Bobby's Place in St. Louis. The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Blues win the Stanley Cup
Anabel Lorenzo of St. Louis celebrates a goal in the third period on Wednesday, June 12, 2109, while watching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Bobby's Place in St. Louis. The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Blues win The Cup
The statue of Bernie Federko is draped in a St. Louis Blues flag outside Enterprise Center as fans gather after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Blues fans celebrate outside Enterprise Center after the St. Louis Blues became Stanley Cup Champions, winning Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Amanda Reiker balances her beer with Stanley Cup Champions gear in the St. Louis Blues team store after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Enterprise Center security guard Mitch Hill high-fives fans as they exit the building after the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Nick Lloyd, left, and Jason Patrylo grab Stanley Cup Champions gear in the St. Louis Blues team store after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Amanda Reiker balances her beer with Stanley Cup Champions gear in the St. Louis Blues team store after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She is with Emma Jennings and Julie Reiker, right. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
St. Louis Blues fans flood the streets around Enterprise Center to celebrate a Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, photographed from the roof of the Red Lion City Center Hotel. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Aaron Stock, a Richmond Heights firefighter from Wentzville, celebrates victory with his own Stanley Cup after a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Aaron Stock, a Richmond Heights firefighter from Wentzville, celebrates victory with Kim Currie with his own Stanley Cup after a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Aaron Stock, a Richmond Heights firefighter from Wentzville, celebrates victory with his own Stanley Cup after a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Josh Palmer holds up his beer can Stanley Cup after the Blues Stanley Cup victory on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside the Enterprise Center. Palmer said he made it for Game 6 and kept it despite the loss. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
A fan reaches for a hat after the Blues Stanley Cup victory on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Jackson Hertweck, 16 months, sleeps in his dad Corey Hertweck's arms while they stand in line for Championship merchandise after the Blues Stanley Cup victory on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Jason Bakai displays his Stanley Cup Final tattoo after the Blues Stanley Cup victory on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside the Enterprise Center. Bakai got the tattoo an hour before Game 2 and plans to add the word "Champions" in an arch across the top. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Luke Weaver waves a Blues flag he took from the Note Bar after the Blues Stanley Cup victory on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Ballpark Village. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Kelly Wilson tears up while watching the trophy presentation during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Tim Miltin reacts as the clock ticks down in the third period during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Allie Dougherty hoists a blow up version of the Stanley Cup while the Blues skate the real cup around the ice in Boston during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Tom Lange sports a custom made Blues hat during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
From left, Dan Sloan, Erika Sloan and Danielle Sloan, 10, cheer after a blocked puck by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Seth Stacy reacts after a save by goaltender Jordan Binnington during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Fans toast a save during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Amanda Graves watches the game from behind her rally towel during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Blues fans surround Pablo Iglesias, a sports reporter for 25 News out of Peoria, after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside of Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Curtis Rother, center, 23, of St. Charles, reacts to a play on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at a Game 7 watch party at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Robert Robertson, of University City, watches as the third period clock runs down on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at a Game 7 watch party at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Kayleigh Johnson, 26, of Fairview Heights, cheers on the Blues on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at a Game 7 watch party at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Adam Jackson, of Columbia, Ill., and Paige Whipple, of Valemeyer, kiss in front of the Enterprise Center after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Blues fans celebrate after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Busch Stadium. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
St. Louis Blues fans crowd into the street after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside of Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Kraig Spisak, center, 11, of Columbia, Ill., celebrates after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Kyle Broyles, 34, of Oakville, sprays champagne after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Brandon Guehne, 22, of Union, celebrates after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Semkan Plavulk, right, 27, is hugged by Brad Jones, both of South County, after the St. Louis Blues scored during the third period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
James Farr, 56, of St. Louis, watches in anticipation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at a Game 7 watch party at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Kyle Broyles, 34, of Oakville, sprays champagne after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Ali Gremminger, 21, of Farmington, celebrates a Blues goal during the third period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Shahrukh Naseer, left, 22, of Frontenac, celebrates alongside Marcus Smith, 26, of O'Fallon, Mo., after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Busch Stadium. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Blues fans celebrate after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Kyle Broyles, 34, of Oakville, sprays champagne after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
St. Louis Blues fans cheer during the third period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Blues fans celebrate after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Blues fans celebrate after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
James Farr, 56, of St. Louis, watches in anticipation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at a Game 7 watch party at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Blues fans celebrate after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Busch Stadium. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Shahrukh Naseer, left, 22, of Frontenac, celebrates after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Busch Stadium. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Katie Byrd, 23, of St. Charles, reacts after a play in the third period on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at a Game 7 watch party at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz