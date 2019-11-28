DALLAS _ There has been no final determination on the extent of Oskar Sundqvist's injury, but it’s clear he won’t be back any time soon.
“It’s gonna be a while probably,” coach Craig Berube said Thursday, following the Blues’ afternoon practice at American Airlines Center. “We don’t know for sure. When we get back home and our doctors look at him, MRI and things like that, we’ll know more.”
When ask if surgery might be required, Berube said: “I don’t know that for sure. I don’t think it does, but we can’t really determine that until we get an MRI. That really shows what the damage is and what’s gonna be needed.”
But even before the Blues' medical team has a chance to check out Sundqvist back in St. Louis, the team placed him on injured reserve Thursday _ obviously a sign that he will be sidelined for a while.
That move left the Blues with no spare forwards, and to rectify that situation the team recalled Austin Poganski from their American Hockey League affiliate in San Antonio.
Pgoanski, a fourth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2014, has two goals and 11 assists in 21 games for the Rampage this season. He had a good preseason camp with the Blues in September before being sent down.
Sundqvist has stayed with the team, which concludes its three-game road trip Friday against the Dallas Stars. He is on crutches with a walking boot on his right foot.
The injury occurred in the second period of Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay when Sundqvist and defenseman Luke Schenn of the Lightning were going after the puck in the corner. Sundqvist tried to avoid Schenn, the brother of Blues’ center Brayden Schenn, but appeared to get his leg caught.
Prior to the injury, Sundqvist had matched his career high with two goals, both scored earlier in the second period.
“It was obviously a big night for him yesterday scoring two goals, and it’s an unfortunate injury,” Berube said. “That’s the way it is.”
Minus Sundqvist, Troy Brouwer moved up to the third line and Nathan Walker _ called up earlier in the week from San Antonio _ skated with the fourth line. That’s how the Blues are expected to line up against the Stars.
Also not practicing Thursday, in what was a full skate, was defenseman Carl Gunnarsson.
“He’s OK,” Berube said. “He’s a little under the weather.”
THURSDAY'S LINEUP IN PRACTICE
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Thomas
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Barbashev-Bozak-Brouwer
MacEachern-de la Rose-Walker
Defensemen
Dunn-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Pouliot-Faulk