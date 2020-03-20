Blues sign prospect McGing to two-year contract

Murray knows Berube well, having coached him when Berube played for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Blues tried to sign McGing a year ago, but McGing wanted to return for his senior season of college hockey and continue working towards his degree in biomedical science.

That’s right, biomedical science. McGing isn’t exactly, uh, skating through college.

“He’s taken courses that I can’t even pronounce,” Murray quipped. “He’s got a lot going for him.”

In any event, Murray said the Blues were professional and supportive with McGing’s decision to return for another year of college.

“There was no doubt in our mind that he was gonna sign with the Blues,” Murray said. “They treated him right and allowed him to stay another year.”

And kept an eye on him all the while. Murray joked that Blues amateur scout Keith Tkachuk probably saw McGing play more than his NHL sons, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.

“Keith sat beside my wife at a lot of games here,” Murray said.