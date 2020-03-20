Blues sign prospect McGing to two-year contract

To say that Hugh McGing, the newest member of the Blues’ organization, plays bigger than his size would be understatement.
“He’s 5-9 and plays like he’s 9-5,” said Andy Murray, McGing’s coach at Western Michigan University. “He’s competitive, physical, a spark plug. Will block shots. Played in every situation. He’s a key guy in our power play. He was a key guy on our penalty kill. Can play wing or center ice, which is an advantage.”
McGing, 21, has signed a two-year, entry-level contact with the Blues, the team announced Friday.
He was a fifth-round selection, No. 138 overall, in the 2018 NHL draft by the Blues. At Western Michigan, McGing scored 46 goals with 71 assists in 147 career games over four seasons. This season, he had 13 goals, 22 assists and was plus-18 in 35 games.
He was team captain and was named first-team in the NCHA, arguably the top league in college hockey. He’s the first player in Western Michigan history to earn first-team honors.
“He’s quick and fast,” said Murray, who coached the Blues from 2006-2010. “He just competes. Craig (Berube)’s gonna love that. Obviously there’s work to do in making the jump from college to the NHL, but the Blues don’t sign guys to play in the American (Hockey) League. When they sign players, and I know from being in the business, you sign guys to be NHLers.”
Murray knows Berube well, having coached him when Berube played for the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Blues tried to sign McGing a year ago, but McGing wanted to return for his senior season of college hockey and continue working towards his degree in biomedical science.
That’s right, biomedical science. McGing isn’t exactly, uh, skating through college.
“He’s taken courses that I can’t even pronounce,” Murray quipped. “He’s got a lot going for him.”
In any event, Murray said the Blues were professional and supportive with McGing’s decision to return for another year of college.
“There was no doubt in our mind that he was gonna sign with the Blues,” Murray said. “They treated him right and allowed him to stay another year.”
And kept an eye on him all the while. Murray joked that Blues amateur scout Keith Tkachuk probably saw McGing play more than his NHL sons, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.
“Keith sat beside my wife at a lot of games here,” Murray said.
Western Michigan’s season ended a week ago, just as the Broncos were getting ready to play St. Cloud State in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs. With the NCAA cancelling the remainder of the college hockey season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Broncos finished the season with an 18-13-5 record and were ranked 16th nationally.
McGing headed back to his hometown of Chicago earlier this week and will complete the semester with on-line course work as the Western Michigan campus has been shut down due to the virus.