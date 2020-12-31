(Updated) Dunn agrees to one-year deal with Blues

Defenseman Vince Dunn, the last of the Blues’ unsigned free agents, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $1.875 million, the team announced Thursday
“It’s nice to have everybody under contract, so now we can start training camp with a singular focus on preparing to play,” general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch.
Prior to striking the deal, Dunn was among only 10 remaining unsigned restricted free agents in the entire NHL.
“These things just take time, and you know Vince has been here — we drafted him, we’ve developed him, he’s played the last three years for us and we’re excited to have him signed,” Armstrong said. “And I know he’s looking forward to getting back with his teammates and having a good season.”
The $1.875 million is 2 ½ times more than Dunn made last season when he had a cap hit of $722,000, making him one of the lowest-paid Blues. Even with the raise, it’s still probably below market value for a defenseman who scored nine goals and was a team-best plus-15 last season. But Dunn, 24, didn’t have much leverage since he did not have arbitration rights.
“We talked longer term, and a year, and things in between,” Armstrong said. “It’s a flat salary cap.”
Even with a flat cap of $81.5 million expected again after this season, it’s possible the Blues could have more money available for Dunn. At the moment, they are $25.6 million below the cap for the 2021-22 season, according to CapFriendly.com. Dunn will still be a restricted free agent after this season, but will have arbitration rights as long as he plays in at least 10 professional games this season.
Dunn’s agent, Patrick Morris, foreshadowed the new contract on Tuesday, when he told the Post-Dispatch that Dunn would be in training camp, which begins Sunday at Centene Community Ice Center.
Dunn, who is from the Toronto area, was a second-round draft choice by the Blues — No. 56 overall — in 2015. Over the past three seasons, he has played in 224 regular-season games and 29 playoff contests for the Blues, usually on the third pairing while also seeing power play duty.
“He’s got really good puck mobility,” Armstrong said. “Really good mobility, very good puck sense. Can walk the top of the line, 5-on-5 or on the power play. Just a really good two-way player that has a good slant towards offense.”
Dunn, in fact, has been among the NHL’s most productive defensemen in terms of goal-scoring over the past two seasons. With 21 goals combined over the 2018-19 and ’19-20 campaigns, he is among only 17 D-men with more than 20 goals over that span
Even with Alex Pietrangelo no longer with the Blues, that says a lot for the depth of the team’s D-corps, considering Dunn on paper is the team’s No. 4 or No. 5 defenseman.
“It’s sort of the way our team is set up,” Armstrong said. “I think your No. 4 or 5 are probably interchangeable, depending on the score of the game and how they’re playing on any given night. Obviously (Marco) Scandella’s game is tilted towards two-way/defending. And Dunner’s is two-way/offense.
“So I think it gives (assistant coach Mike) Van Ryn and (Craig) Berube some opportunities to mix and match different guys depending on the tempo of the game, the score of the game. And how guys are playing.”
The Blues already were $1.175 million above the salary cap, so Dunn’s contract raises that amount to about $3.05 million according to CapFriendly. They must be cap compliant at the start of the regular season, so the cap savings gained by placing Alexander Steen on long-term injured reserve will put them under the cap.