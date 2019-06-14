Alexander Steen hoists the Stanley Cup over his head after disembarking the plane on Thursday, June 13, 2019 as the team arrives home from Boston at Lambert International Airport. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Workers from Klance Unlimited move barricades under the Gateway Arch in preparation for Saturday's St. Louis Blues celebration on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Visitors to the Gateway Arch look skyward as workers from Klance Unlimited place grass protection panels on the Gateway Arch grounds in preparation for Saturday's St. Louis Blues celebration on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Workers from Klance Unlimited place grass protection panels on the Gateway Arch grounds in preparation for Saturday's St. Louis Blues celebration on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Parade: The parade will start at 18th and Market Streets and will end at North Broadway and Market Street.
Celebration: After the parade, players, alumni and team officials will lead a victory celebration on the grounds of the Gateway Arch.
Enter the Arch grounds through three security points, two in Luther Ely Smith Square at Fourth and Market streets; and one at the north end of the Arch grounds.
Cost: Free
Weather: Events will take place rain or shine. Rain is forecast, mostly in the morning.
Refreshments: Concession stands on the Arch grounds will sell soda, water and beer (cash only). Soft-sided coolers with sealed non-alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the Arch grounds. No glass.
Travel advice: Arrive early. Anyone heading downtown is encouraged to use MetroLink or Metro buses. Starting at 11 a.m. Friday these ramps will close: Eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 to Walnut Street; and westbound Poplar Street Bridge to eastbound I-44 and Walnut Street.
If you skip it: The parade and rally will also be televised live on Fox Sports Midwest and streamed live on Fox Sports Go. Coverage will include play-by-play announcer John Kelly, Hall-of-Famer Bernie Federko, TV analyst Darren Pang, Blues Live host Scott Warmann and former Blues defenseman Jamie Rivers. The parade will also re-air Sunday at 8 p.m. on Fox Sports Midwest.
KTVI (Channel 2), KMOV (Channel 4) and KSDK (Channel 5) and the NHL Network also are planning to televise the festivities. KMOX (1120 AM) and WXOS (101.1 FM) have radio coverage.
What happens to U.S. Open coverage? Channel 2 was to be carrying the U.S. Open, one of golf's major tournaments, at the time of Saturday's parade. So it will show Fox's coverage of that event from 11 a.m. until noon, then move the Open to sister station KPLR (Channel 11) to carry the hockey hoopla. Channel 2 will return to golf at about 3 p.m.
Our earlier story on the parade:
The parade to honor the champion St. Louis Blues is set for noon Saturday, on what could be a soggy day.
The parade will start at 18th and Market streets and end at Broadway and Market Street. A rally will follow at the Gateway Arch, according to information released by the St. Louis Blues on Twitter.
The parade will be televised live on KTVI (Channel 2), KMOV (Channel 4), KSDK (Channel 5) and Fox Sports Midwest.
Your #stlblues are champions!!! Celebrate with us Saturday at the 2019 Blues Championship Parade & Rally!
The parade will start at noon at 18th St. & Market St., and end at Broadway & Market St. The rally will take place after at the Gateway Arch.
Within minutes of the official parade announcement Thursday morning, workers descended on the Arch grounds to start preparations for the rally, laying down interlocking flooring for a stage area.
The National Weather Service said Saturday could be rainy and possibly see severe storms later in the afternoon or evening.
Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring, said the best chances for rain that day will be in the morning hours. The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms -- nothing severe -- that let up in the afternoon, she said.
"We still have a chance for rain in the afternoon. Can't completely rule it out, but it's less likely," Byrd added.
The high on Saturday will reach the low to mid 80s.
Another round of rain is predicted for Saturday evening, and that's what could turn severe.
"There is a marginal risk for severe storms in the later afternoon hours and into the evening," Byrd said. "Even though the chances are less, there is a marginal risk of severe storms."
Severe storms can bring large hail of an inch or larger and winds of 58 mph or greater.
Byrd said that a noontime parade is the best possible time for weather this Saturday.
