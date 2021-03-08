(Updated) Game Day: Surprise! Looks like Husso in goal against San Jose

SAN JOSE — It had all the makings of a great storyline. Ten days after his angry exit against San Jose, goalie Jordan Binnington returns to triumphantly close out a long road trip and gain his revenge against the dreaded Sharks.

Well, maybe next time. Ville Husso was the first goalie off the ice during Monday’s morning skate, the time-honored hockey tradition that goes to the night’s starting goalie. And Binnington was on the ice late, very late, something that’s not done by the day’s starting goalie.

A full hour after the morning skate started, and even after all the taxi squad players had left the ice, Binnington was still working.

Blues coach Craig Berube did his post-practice media Zoom early Monday, while all three goalies were still on the ice, so the question did not come up. (Binnington, Husso and taxi squad goalie Joel Hofer.)

Husso has been one of the team’s stars during this six-game road trip, in goal for three of the team’s four wins. He replaced Binnington midway through the second period Feb. 27 against San Jose with the Blues trailing 4-3. They went on to win 7-6 on what was the first day of the trip, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Husso also claimed wins in a starting role against Anaheim and the Los Angeles Kings.