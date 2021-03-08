(Updated) Game Day: Surprise! Looks like Husso in goal against San Jose

SAN JOSE — It had all the makings of a great storyline. Ten days after his angry exit against San Jose, goalie Jordan Binnington returns to triumphantly close out a long road trip and gain his revenge against the dreaded Sharks.
Well, maybe next time. Ville Husso was the first goalie off the ice during Monday’s morning skate, the time-honored hockey tradition that goes to the night’s starting goalie. And Binnington was on the ice late, very late, something that’s not done by the day’s starting goalie.
A full hour after the morning skate started, and even after all the taxi squad players had left the ice, Binnington was still working.
Blues coach Craig Berube did his post-practice media Zoom early Monday, while all three goalies were still on the ice, so the question did not come up. (Binnington, Husso and taxi squad goalie Joel Hofer.)
Husso has been one of the team’s stars during this six-game road trip, in goal for three of the team’s four wins. He replaced Binnington midway through the second period Feb. 27 against San Jose with the Blues trailing 4-3. They went on to win 7-6 on what was the first day of the trip, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Husso also claimed wins in a starting role against Anaheim and the Los Angeles Kings.
“He’s been playing well,” defenseman Justin Faulk said. “He’s getting more confident as we go. It was tough at the beginning of the year because we didn’t give him any help his first couple times in net there. We didn’t really show up as a team and give him any support.
“So it was tough and wasn’t probably the best way to get his confidence going. We’ve been trying to tighten up in front of him and he’s played well. He’s seeing pucks and making the initial saves like he wants to do and we’re asking him to do. He’s battling in there and the boys can see that, and they feed off that and try to build our game. It’s definitely helping us.”
NO SUNDQVIST
Oskar Sundqvist was out on the ice at the beginning of practice, but did not take part in line rushes or drills, and subsequently left the ice. He sustained an undetermined injury late in the second period of Friday’s game against the Kings, appearing to take a stick to the body during a corner scrum.
Berube indicated Sundqvist would not play in today’s 8 p.m. (Central) contest. So Zach Sanford once again will center the third line with Nathan Walker and Sammy Blais as his wingers.
Tonight’s game will mark the second contest missed by Sundqvist.
“Yeah, it’s tough missing Sunny,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “He’s a guy that does everything for us. Power play, penalty kill. He’s physical, he’s hard to play against. It’s tough not having him there. But it’s nice to see other guys step up and finding a way to be effective.”
JAWS 6
Devan Dubnyk, who allowed all seven goals when the teams met here Feb. 27, is in goal Monday for San Jose. Timo Meier, who missed Saturday’s game against Vegas with a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision.
A victory by the Blues would turn a good trip into a great trip with a 5-0-1 record. It’s a point Berube made to his players Monday morning.
“It is really important,” Berube said. “You can’t think ahead here going home. Points are crucial, we all know that. How tight the league is and our division. So we gotta finish it off.
“We talked to our guys this morning about being prepared. Every shift counts tonight. Just put it all on the line. There’s nothing to save it for. We got a number of days off after this before we play again. So they gotta leave it out there on the ice tonight. We need a solid effort from every person in the lineup.”
Among other things, the Blues need to be ready for the tenacious San Jose forecheck, and be strong keeping the Sharks from crashing the net and parking there.
“Just forcing people to the outside,” O’Reilly said. “It’s a tough job. When it comes down to it, it’s about being smart and putting in the work. If you take that extra stride to get to the inside and dictate it that way, it makes for a tough defense.”
BOZAK SIGHTING
Meanwhile, Tyler Bozak took the ice after almost all of the regulars had left the morning skate at SAP Center and skated and did drills with the taxi squad. It’s the first time Bozak has been seen skating on this trip.
He has been out since Jan. 26 against the Vegas Golden Knights, when Mark Stone of the Knights stopped suddenly near center ice, causing a surprised Bozak to slam into him. Bozak fell backwards to the ice and left with an apparent concussion. He hasn’t played since and was put on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) last week.
New taxi squad members Steven Santini and Sam Anas were on the ice for the full morning skate, and then stayed late for extra work with Bozak and others.
KOSTIN INJURED
Blues prospect Klim Kostin sustained an apparent shoulder injury Monday playing for Avangard Omsk in a KHL playoff game.
General manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch that the team has been in contact with Kostin since the injury and should have an update later in the week. Armstrong said initial indications are that the injury is not too serious.
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Kyrou-O’Reilly-Tarasenko
Hoffman-Schenn-Perron
Walker-Sanford-Blais
Clifford-Joshua-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Husso
SHARKS’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Kane-Couture-Labanc
Donato-Marleau-Blichfeld
Balcers-Gambrell-Leonard
Nieto-Kellman-Gabriel
Defensemen
Ferraro-Burns
Knyzhov-Karlsson
Simek-Vlasic
Goalie
Dubnyk
He's been the winning goalie three times on team's current trip.