Updated: Husso makes his Blues debut tonight

“I’ve been very impressed with ‘Huss,’ the way he’s been working,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said earlier Sunday. “The guy shows up. He’s been here a lot. He’s preparing. You can see he’s getting better. He’s putting in the work.”

As for that rough third period in Colorado, when Husso gave up four goals on 14 shots, O’Reilly said: “We were horrible in front of him. I think we were kind of embarrassed.

“If he is in tonight, we want to be very good in front of him. We want to make it easy on him. Because he’s obviously putting in the work and he’s a great goaltender. So it’s on us. We have to be responsible that way and not feed any of their (the Kings’) transition or plays. We all have to contribute to making it easier for him in the net.”

There was a similar approach taken when the then-unknown Binnington made his first NHL start on Jan. 7, 2019, against Philadelphia.

“You come in, someone’s younger — they have that excitement and energy,” O’Reilly said. “It’s something we as a group, we feed off of, but you also know you gotta take care of him. You have to be very disciplined with the puck and not force things. But yeah, it’s definitely similar to that for sure.”

