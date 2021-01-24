Updated: Husso makes his Blues debut tonight

Craig Berube wouldn’t tip his hand on tonight’s goalie, or any other potential lineup changes for the Blues against the Los Angeles Kings.
He said any changes would be game-time decisions. And if you believe that, then you also believe that Jordan Binnington is the nervous type, Ryan O’Reilly can’t win a faceoff to save his life, and Jordan Kyrou is slow.
But goalie Ville Husso had to start his first NHL game sometime, and Sunday was that time. And why not? If the second game of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings wasn't a perfect spot, when?
The Blues made one other lineup change Sunday, inserting defenseman Niko Mikkola onto the third pairing with Vince Dunn in place of Carl Gunnarsson.
Husso made his NHL regular-season debut in Game 2 of the season-opening Colorado series on Jan. 15, under less than ideal circumstances. The Blues were getting pummeled 4-0 at the time, the Avalanche were flying. And oh yeah, as soon as Husso stepped on the ice to start the third period, Colorado went on the power play.
Welcome to the big leagues, kid.
But the Blues, particularly general manager Doug Armstrong, figured it was time for Husso to take the backup role, particularly after trading Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens the during the offseason. After all, there was a time not that long ago when Husso was rated higher on the Blues’ organizational chart than Jordan Binnington.
“I’ve been very impressed with ‘Huss,’ the way he’s been working,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said earlier Sunday. “The guy shows up. He’s been here a lot. He’s preparing. You can see he’s getting better. He’s putting in the work.”
As for that rough third period in Colorado, when Husso gave up four goals on 14 shots, O’Reilly said: “We were horrible in front of him. I think we were kind of embarrassed.
“If he is in tonight, we want to be very good in front of him. We want to make it easy on him. Because he’s obviously putting in the work and he’s a great goaltender. So it’s on us. We have to be responsible that way and not feed any of their (the Kings’) transition or plays. We all have to contribute to making it easier for him in the net.”
There was a similar approach taken when the then-unknown Binnington made his first NHL start on Jan. 7, 2019, against Philadelphia.
“You come in, someone’s younger — they have that excitement and energy,” O’Reilly said. “It’s something we as a group, we feed off of, but you also know you gotta take care of him. You have to be very disciplined with the puck and not force things. But yeah, it’s definitely similar to that for sure.”
'Dirty play'
In Monday’s first game of the San Jose series, the Sharks’ Timo Meier slammed Blues defenseman Marco Scandella into the glass midway through the second period. As a result of that play, Scandella missed Game 2 against San Jose on Wednesday with an upper-body injury
He returned to the lineup Saturday against LA, and says he’s fine. Nonetheless, he was not a fan of the Meier hit.
“It was a weird play. I felt like it was a little bit of a dirty play,” Scandella said Sunday. “But that’s hockey. It was a hockey play. I was a little bit angry. I was trying to get something started there. But feeling good right now and just moving forward now, one day at a time.”
There was no penalty called on the play.
Back-to-backs
After Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Los Angeles, Sunday’s 7 p.m. contest against the Kings marks the first of 10 back-to-backs for the Blues this season.
In recent seasons, the Blues have been pretty good in the second game of back-to-backs. Last season, including the postseason, they were 7-4 in such contests. Over the last 1 ½ seasons, dating back to the midpoint of the Stanley Cup year when the team went on a roll, they are 12-5-1.
“It’s important to play smart,” Berube said. “Not put yourself in bad situations. You might be a little bit tired the next day, so it’s important to play smart and a simple game. We don’t want to get into turnover match here and things like that.
“I think it’s important that we get things in deep, get good line changes, get fresh people on the ice, have a good forecheck. ... Staying out of the penalty box. Back-to-back nights you don’t want to get in penalty trouble. All that stuff goes into winning back-to-back games."
Shots fired
The Blues had 30 shots on goal Saturday compared to the Kings’ 23. But in terms of overall shot attempts, which includes shots that missed the net and blocked shots, it was lopsided in the Kings’ favor 56-37.
The 37 attempts matched the Blues' season low. It marked the first time the Blues won a game this season when having fewer than 50 overall attempts, but Saturday’s disparity is not really a concern for Berube.
“We’re looking for quality over quantity, that’s for sure,” Berube said. “I think we can do a better job with denials and better sticks in certain situations to limit the Kings’ attempts. Keep it down a little bit. But from our side of things, we’re looking more for quality than quantity."
Blues Lineup
Forwards
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Hoffman-Thomas-Bozak
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Krug-Parayko
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Mikkola
Goalie