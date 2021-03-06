Updated: Looks like tonight's the night for Tarasenko's return

Tarasenko finally returned for four games in the Edmonton “bubble” in August once play resumed under an expanded playoff format. He played two game in the Blues’ series against Vancouver, but experienced more shoulder issues and was sent back to St. Louis for further evaluation, resulting in the third surgery _ and the most recent _ surgery.

The first of Tarasenko’s shoulder surgeries took place after the 2017-18 season.

So the Blues have gotten used to playing, and playing well, without him. Prior to their postseason flop in Edmonton, they had the best record in the Western Conference during the ’19-20 regular season. They averaged 3.14 goals per game, their highest regular-season average since the 1994-95 season.

Even this year they are averaging 3.21 goals per game and doing reasonably well in the standings with a 14-8-2 record. But you can always use another goal scorer, particularly with all the players currently out with injuries. And Tarasenko is one of the game’s best _ averaging 36.5 goals per season from 2014-15 through the 2018-19 season.

“Obviously we know what he can do and what he can bring to our lineup,” teammate Brayden Schenn said Friday. “He can really put us to that next level, just how teams defend him or people are aware of him when he’s on the ice.