(Updated) Miller named Blues assistant GM

The Blues have promoted from within to fill their vacant assistant general manager post.

Ryan Miller, 36, has been moved up to the assistant GM post the team announced Monday.

Miller replaces Bill Armstrong, who left in September to become general manager of the Arizona Coyotes.

Not to be confused with the former Blues goalie of the same name, Miller had been the team’s director of hockey operations since 2018, dealing mainly with contract negotiations, and all issues related to the salary cap and collective bargaining agreement.

Although he has essentially the same job title as Bill Armstrong (no relation to GM Doug Armstrong), Miller’s area of expertise comes in different areas.

“Bill’s an expert in the amateur scouting department, and I am not,” Miller said. “That’s a calling that requires a lot of dedication, and a lot of years of effort and honing your craft at amateur scouting. That’s not one of my strengths. But I expect to do a lot of the operations and the contracts and the CBA and the salary cap and all those things. It’s just a larger responsibility now and a greater challenge.”