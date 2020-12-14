(Updated) Miller named Blues assistant GM

The Blues have promoted from within to fill their vacant assistant general manager post.
Ryan Miller, 36, has been moved up to the assistant GM post the team announced Monday.
Miller replaces Bill Armstrong, who left in September to become general manager of the Arizona Coyotes.
Not to be confused with the former Blues goalie of the same name, Miller had been the team’s director of hockey operations since 2018, dealing mainly with contract negotiations, and all issues related to the salary cap and collective bargaining agreement.
Although he has essentially the same job title as Bill Armstrong (no relation to GM Doug Armstrong), Miller’s area of expertise comes in different areas.
“Bill’s an expert in the amateur scouting department, and I am not,” Miller said. “That’s a calling that requires a lot of dedication, and a lot of years of effort and honing your craft at amateur scouting. That’s not one of my strengths. But I expect to do a lot of the operations and the contracts and the CBA and the salary cap and all those things. It’s just a larger responsibility now and a greater challenge.”
Miller joined the Blues in 2010 after working previously with the KO Sports Agency in Denver. A native of Plano, Texas, he grew up in Louisville, Colorado, a small town located between Denver and Boulder.
“I came into a situation where I had some of the best in the business to learn from with Doug (Armstrong) and ‘J.D.’ (John Davidson) and (Al) MacInnis, and everybody who was here,” Miller said. “Larry Pleau was in the office when I first started.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity from Tom Stillman (chairman) and ‘Z’ (president Chris Zimmerman) and Doug to continue to contribute to a team that’s had success, and looking forward to the challenge of helping us continue having that success.”
Miller received an undergraduate degree at the University of Dayton followed by a law degree from the University of Denver.
