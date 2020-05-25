(Updated) NHL gives green light for teams to begin small-group workouts in early June

Players will be tested for COVID-19 two days before beginning Phase 2, then will be tested twice a week thereafter. Additionally, they will undergo daily temperature readings and be checked daily for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Social distancing at six feet must be maintained while in the facility, and masks must be worn while entering and leaving the building, while traversing through heavily-trafficked areas of the building and when social distancing is not possible. An exception to the mask rule is when players are exercising _ either on_ or off-ice.

“The health of player and club personnel is the league’s top priority as it relates to adoption of preventative measures to help protect against contraction of COVID-19, as well as procedures regarding detection of infection and transmission of COVID-19,” the memo stated.

But it also cautioned that: “This protocol, while very comprehensive, cannot mitigate all risk.”

The NHL has been in a self-quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic since suspending play March 12 _ or 75 days ago as of Memorial Day. The imminent start of the small-group voluntary workouts marks an important first step in completing the 2019-20 season, particularly when it comes to giving almost every player his first ice time since March 11, when the last games were played.