(Updated) No Winter Classic for Blues: NHL cancels event due to COVID

The league said it planned to return to Minnesota and Florida for both events in the “near future.” It also said that Thursday’s announcement does not impact its joint declaration earlier this month with the NHL Players Association that it is targeting on or around Jan. 1 for the start of the ’20-21 season.

Which was interesting, because there has been increasing speculation recently that the season might not start until February.

The cancellation of both events isn’t really surprising given the ongoing coronavirus and the uncertainty over when the ’20-21 season will start and what form it will take.

In terms of the All-Star Weekend, held with great success in St. Louis on Jan. 24-25 of this past season, there already was some thought that it could be canceled this coming season if the league went to a compressed calendar to squeeze games in.

“Fan participation, both in arenas and stadiums as well as in the ancillary venues and events that we stage around the Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend, is integral to the success of our signature events,” NHL senior executive vice president and chief content officer Steve Mayer said, in a statement.