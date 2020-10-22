(Updated) No Winter Classic for Blues: NHL cancels event due to COVID

The coronavirus pandemic took its first bite out of the 2020-21 NHL schedule with the league announcing Thursday that the 2021 Bridgestone Winter Classic has been cancelled.
The outdoor game, featuring the Blues and the Minnesota Wild, was scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
“It’s a premier event in the NHL and we were honored to be part of it,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. “The whole league is watching. There’s a lot of activities around it. It’s something that I think our players enjoy and I know our organization enjoys being part of it. I hope the league will keep us in consideration moving forward.”
The assumption is that the Wild will host the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2022, and that the Blues _ Central Division rivals _ would be the opponent once more. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Post-Dispatch via email that nothing has been decided yet.
But for now, 13 proved to be an unlucky number: this was supposed to be the 13th Winter Classic. For the Blues, it would have been their second Winter Classic appearance in five seasons. St. Louis played host to the 2017 Classic, a 4-1 Blues victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium on Jan. 2 of that year.
The league also announced that it has cancelled the All-Star Weekend, scheduled for Jan. 29-30 at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., the home of the Florida Panthers.
The league said it planned to return to Minnesota and Florida for both events in the “near future.” It also said that Thursday’s announcement does not impact its joint declaration earlier this month with the NHL Players Association that it is targeting on or around Jan. 1 for the start of the ’20-21 season.
Which was interesting, because there has been increasing speculation recently that the season might not start until February.
The cancellation of both events isn’t really surprising given the ongoing coronavirus and the uncertainty over when the ’20-21 season will start and what form it will take.
In terms of the All-Star Weekend, held with great success in St. Louis on Jan. 24-25 of this past season, there already was some thought that it could be canceled this coming season if the league went to a compressed calendar to squeeze games in.
“Fan participation, both in arenas and stadiums as well as in the ancillary venues and events that we stage around the Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend, is integral to the success of our signature events,” NHL senior executive vice president and chief content officer Steve Mayer said, in a statement.
“Because of the uncertainty as to when we will be able to welcome our fans back to our games, we felt that the prudent decision at this time was to postpone these celebrations until 2022 when our fans should be able to enjoy and celebrate these tentpole events in-person, as they were always intended.
“We are also considering several new and creative events that will allow our fans to engage with our games and teams during this upcoming season.”
