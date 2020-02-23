(Updated) Outdoor hockey: Blues will play at Minnesota in 2021 Winter Classic

ST. PAUL _ For the second time in five seasons, the Blues are headed to the great outdoors. The Blues will play the Minnesota Wild here next season in Minnesota in the Winter Classic, the NHL and the Blues announced during the first intermission of Sunday's Blues-Wild game.

The Wild are the 10th team to host the Winter Classic. The Blues played host to the Winter Classic in 2017, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

The league now plays other outdoor games, but the Winter Classic, held annually on New Year's Day (or in the case of the Blues-Blackhawks, on Jan. 2) is regarded as one of the NHL's showcase events.

Next season's game, officially known as the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, will be played at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins baseball team.

The league had announced that the Wild would host the game last month. Now, they have a rival. A Central Division rival.

The Blues announced that full season-ticket holders for the 2020-21 campaign will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to the event. Additional information will be released at a later date.

The Blues-Wild outdoor game on New Year’s Day 2021 will be the 13th NHL Winter Classic and the 31st NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.