(Updated) Petro heads to Vegas at $8.8 million per year

Alex Pietrangelo is heading to Las Vegas on a seven-year contract worth $8.8 million per year, the Vegas Golden Knights announced Monday evening.
The now-former Blues defenseman got his pay day, and according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, got the full no-movement clause that had been a sticking point in his negotiations with the Blues.
The Blues had offered $8 million over eight years, for a total of $64 million. Pietrangelo’s Vegas deal totals $61.6 million _ but again, over only seven years.
Keep in mind also that there’s no state income tax in Nevada. But that’s at least partially canceled out by a higher overall cost of living in Las Vegas. As for the no-movement clause, the Blues offered only a partial clause according to Blues general manager Doug Armstrong.
Pietrangelo’s decade-long tenure in St. Louis came to an end Friday when the Blues signed Boston’s Torey Krug to a seven-year deal averaging $6.5 million per year.
Armstrong diplomatically said on Friday that he was keeping the door open to a possible Pietrangelo return _ even with the addition of Krug _ although he didn’t know how he could make the money work under the NHL salary cap. But all concerned knew there was a 99.99 percent chance that was never going to happen.
Now it’s a 100 percent certainty, after Pietrangelo visited Vegas over the weekend.
“He’s been a stalwart player for us for a number of years,” Armstrong said Friday. “He was part of a championship caliber team.”
And as team captain, the player known as Petro became the first Blues player to hoist the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated Boston 4-1 in Game 7 of the 2018-19 Cup Final, scoring the game-winning goal in the process.
“If I had to describe it I’d say he’s gonna go on as one of the best Blues ever," Armstrong added.
The Golden Knights were nearly $7 million over the $81.5 million salary cap with the addition of Pietrangelo at the time his contract agreement became known.
But about an hour later, the team announced it had traded defenseman Nate Schmidt to the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round draft pick in the 2022 draft.
That moved saved the Golden Knights $5.95 million against the cap. So they're still a little less than $100,000 under the cap _ but teams can be as much as 10 percent over the cap during the offseason
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.