(Updated) Ryan O'Reilly is named 23rd captain in St. Louis Blues history

The Blues made it official on Wednesday morning. To the surprise of no one, center Ryan O’Reilly has been named the 23rd captain of the St. Louis Blues.

O’Reilly became the slam-dunk choice from the moment defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, the Blues’ captain for the past four years, signed with the Vegas Golden Knights via free agency in October.

“Ryan’s work ethic on and off the ice, and his commitment day-in and day-out is second to none,” coach Craig Berube said in a statement released by the team. “He leads by example with how hard he works during practices and our games, and he relays the right message from our coaching staff to our entire team.”

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Colton Paryako will serve as alternate captains. The team’s alternate captains last season were Tarasenko and Alexander Steen, who announced his retirement last week.

"I'm excited for it," O'Reilly said on a Zoom call Wednesday. "It's definitely an honor to be seen in this light from the organization and the players as well.

"To hear from them and get their support, it's pretty amazing. I know my parents and family are very excited, too. It's something that'll take a little while to get used to but it's an exciting challenge."