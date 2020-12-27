(updated) Sharp-shooting Hoffman comes to Blues on PTO basis

Mike Hoffman is on his way to St. Louis. But it’s not what you think — at least not at the moment.

The high-scoring winger has signed a PTO, or professional tryout contract, with the Blues and is expected to be on the ice practicing with the team when training camp starts Jan. 3.

“Not really more to say than we have invited Hoffman to our camp on a PTO,” general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch via text Sunday night. “He will arrive as soon as he can, start his quarantine and be ready for camp.”

Hoffman, 31, is able to negotiate with other teams while with the Blues on a tryout basis. But it seems difficult to imagine him wasting his time on a tryout in St. Louis if that wasn’t going to be his final destination. Armstrong added that he did not wish to get more specific on Hoffman or how any future deal might affect the team’s salary cap.

A professional tryout contract normally is used by teams to get a look at fringe players trying to make an NHL roster. Hoffman, of course, is anything but a fringe player. He has scored 20-plus goals in each of his last six seasons with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers — 169 total over that span — including 29 last season in 69 games for the Panthers.