Updated: Tarasenko heads back to St. Louis to have shoulder checked out

EDMONTON, Alberta — Vladimir Tarasenko, who has missed the last two games of the Blues' playoff series against Vancouver, will return to St. Louis to have his surgically-repaired left shoulder re-evaluated.

Tarasenko has been in and out of the lineup during his time in the Edmonton bubble, and was deemed “unfit to play” by coach Craig Berube for the team’s games against the Canucks on Sunday and Monday.

Even if the evaluation in St. Louis checks out, and the shoulder immediately felt better, there’s no way Tarasenko will return to the lineup for the Vancouver series given the four-day coronavirus quarantine protocol for players leaving and returning from the bubble.

The series is tied 2-2 after the Blues’ 3-1 victory Monday night; Game 7, if necessary, is Sunday.

But there’s obviously a more long-term concern given the fact that Tarasenko already has had two surgeries on the shoulder, most recently on Oct. 29 of this season.

“Yeah, it’s concerning,” Berube said. “But we don’t know a lot yet. So I’m not gonna jump to conclusions on anything. Listen, he’s not feeling right, so he’s going to get it looked at. So I don’t know what to tell you to be honest. It is concerning but we gotta wait and see.”