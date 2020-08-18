Updated: Tarasenko heads back to St. Louis to have shoulder checked out

EDMONTON, Alberta — Vladimir Tarasenko, who has missed the last two games of the Blues' playoff series against Vancouver, will return to St. Louis to have his surgically-repaired left shoulder re-evaluated.
Tarasenko has been in and out of the lineup during his time in the Edmonton bubble, and was deemed “unfit to play” by coach Craig Berube for the team’s games against the Canucks on Sunday and Monday.
Even if the evaluation in St. Louis checks out, and the shoulder immediately felt better, there’s no way Tarasenko will return to the lineup for the Vancouver series given the four-day coronavirus quarantine protocol for players leaving and returning from the bubble.
The series is tied 2-2 after the Blues’ 3-1 victory Monday night; Game 7, if necessary, is Sunday.
But there’s obviously a more long-term concern given the fact that Tarasenko already has had two surgeries on the shoulder, most recently on Oct. 29 of this season.
“Yeah, it’s concerning,” Berube said. “But we don’t know a lot yet. So I’m not gonna jump to conclusions on anything. Listen, he’s not feeling right, so he’s going to get it looked at. So I don’t know what to tell you to be honest. It is concerning but we gotta wait and see.”
Berube said there wasn’t one specific moment when it became obvious that the shoulder was an issue.
“No signs, really,” Berube said. “He obviously wasn’t comfortable with the way it felt, so we gotta get it looked at. Other than that I really don’t know a lot yet.”
Unfortunately, the Blues are used to playing without Tarasenko at this point. The veteran forward underwent surgery on the shoulder Oct. 29 after sustaining an injury Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Kings. He missed the rest of the regular season before returning to play once the team reached the Edmonton hub.
The Blues went 38-17-7 without him and finished with its highest scoring average — 3.14 goals per game — since the 1994-95 season.
“We’re a team,” Berube said. “Like, I look at it: We play without players at times because of injuries in different situations that come up. Our team is what makes us a good team. We just rely on each other, and different people can come in and take people’s spots and just do the job.”
Tarasenko underwent his initial surgery on the shoulder in April 2018, just days after the Blues concluded a season in which they missed the playoffs by one point.
Prior to this season’s coronavirus pause on March 12, Tarasenko was set to return sometime during a four-game road trip that was scheduled to begin about a week later. So the pause gave the shoulder an extra four months to heal before the team resumed practice.
The disconcerting part, then, is that even with the extra time, Tarasenko still is experiencing issues with the shoulder.
Tarasenko played 15 minutes in the Blues’ exhibition game here against Chicago on July 29, and 14 minutes in the round-robin opener against Colorado. But he sat out the second round-robin game, Aug. 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
“I don’t think we thought there was any danger (at that time),” Berube said. “He was sore and we just thought the rest would do him good. So it wasn’t any real big concern at the time.”
The team said it will provide an update on Tarasenko next Monday, waiting until after the conclusion of the Vancouver series.
