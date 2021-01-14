(Updated) Two-game suspension for Blais

DENVER — Blues forward Sammy Blais has been suspended for two games for what the NHL deemed an illegal check to the head of Colorado defenseman Devon Toews in Wednesday's 4-1 victory at Ball Arena.

Blais had a hearing earlier Thursday with the NHL Department of Player Safety. The league doesn't mess around on such matters, and announced the suspension Thursday night.

Under the terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement, based on his average yearly salary, Blais also forfeits $25,862.06. The money goes to the players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

The hit came less than five minutes into the contest at Ball Arena, and just after Colton Parayko hit the post with a shot from the right circle. Blais was behind the net battling for the puck, when he appeared to lean in slightly with his shoulder, striking Toews.

It was a quick developing play. Toews fell flat to the ice, got up relatively quickly and the headed back to the locker room to undergo concussion protocols. He later returned to the game.

“I’m fine,” Toews said Thursday. “You know, the league has their protocols to keep players safe and they do their due diligence. The game moves so fast, and things happen so fast. So I’m fortunate that I’m feeling good.”