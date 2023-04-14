Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is wasting no time in working on the Blues’ team for next season and beyond.

The Blues announced late Friday morning, less than 14 hours after losing their regular season final in Dallas, that assistant coach Craig MacTavish and Mike Van Ran will not return to the team.

According to the Blues, assistant coach Steve Ott and goaltending coach David Alexander are being retained. Video coach Darryl Seward and video coordinator Elliott Mondou also will be back.

Armstrong was not available for comment Friday, but will address the media Saturday at his annual end-of-season press conference.

MacTavish spent only the 2022-23 season with the Blues, replacing Jim Montgomery on the staff after Montgomery left to become head coach of the Boston Bruins. MacTavish began the season running the team’s penalty kill, but was relieved of those duties earlier in the season.

Van Ryn took over PK duties, but over the long haul the PK unit got no better. It finished the season ranked 30th in the league at 72.4 percent, which is the team’s worst showing since the NHL started listing teams’ PK rankings in the 1977-78 season.

Van Ryn also ran the defensemen corps, which struggled for much of the season. The Blues finished 26th in team defense, allowing 3.63 goals per game – or 0.71 goals per game more than it allowed in 2021-22, which is a massive dropoff.

Van Ryn, who once played defenseman for the Blues, spent five seasons as a Blues assistant coach. Last offseason, he was interviewed for the head-coaching job with the Arizona Coyotes.