The last day of school arrived Wednesday night for the Blues — a date ushered in a month or two early relative to preseason expectations but nonetheless expected since the end of January.

As the Blues finished out their home schedule with a 5-2 loss to the Stars on Wednesday night, fans were given bucket hats as a summer accessory. After the game, the Blues saluted the remainder of a 40th sellout crowd this season by raising their sticks. When the team packed up their gear for the season finale on Thursday in Dallas, the navy blue home helmets remained a lonesome relic in the Blues dressing room. The video board at Enterprise Center read “Thank you, fans” long after the crowd had departed 14th and Clark.

The Enterprise Center closed its book on hockey season on Wednesday night.

“It’s a very weird feeling,” Blues defenseman Torey Krug said. “I don’t like it, and I’m sure all the guys back there would agree with me. You always want a chance at winning the Stanley Cup and you get into the playoffs, anything can happen. … It’s disappointing that we didn’t get our foot in the door and give ourselves a chance.

“It’s not fun playing meaningless hockey games.”

The Blues will follow Thursday by plunging a disappointing 2022-23 season down the drain.

On Wednesday night, special teams once again burnt the Blues, as the Stars scored three power play goals — all in the second period — to turn a 2-2 tie into a three-goal cushion. Jakub Vrana and Robert Thomas’ goals were negated by Dallas’ surgical evisceration of the slumping St. Louis penalty kill.

Joel Hofer’s 32 saves will be his last memory of the NHL in 2023, as he was sent back to AHL affiliate Springfield after the game, so that Vadim Zherenko could back up Jordan Binnington in Dallas for the last game of the season.

Stars teenager Wyatt Johnston could become a consistent divisional thorn for the Blues, as his two goals on Wednesday meant three of his 23 goals on the season came against St. Louis. Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who received three assists from Jason Robertson.

But everything came back to special teams, again.

After the Blues allowed two shorthanded goals and a power play goal on Saturday in Minnesota, St. Louis again surrendered three special teams goals on Wednesday against the Stars. Since the March 26 game in Los Angeles, the Blues now have gone 14 for 31 on the penalty kill, good for a paltry 45.2%.

“We took some unnecessary penalties in the second period that cost us,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “They entered our zone too easily on their breakouts. They had too much time with the puck, that's the bottom line. Not enough pressure.”

The line between passivity and aggression has not been straddled adequately by the Blues’ penalty kill in the last few weeks, as Berube has repeatedly mentioned poor reads costing St. Louis. Players get stuck between pushing out and sucking in, and the result is both too much space on the outside and on the inside.

Hintz and Johnston’s power play goals came from almost the same spot in the slot. Seguin’s was at the side of the net.

“I think the biggest thing is try to get pressure when guys are on the wall and pushing out and trying to eliminate them from high-scoring areas,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said. “Obviously some good plays by them, some nice passes tonight. That's kind of the main thing is working together as a unit. When one guy goes, everybody goes. It's kind of the unwritten rule of the penalty kill. Once one guy starts pressure, everybody's got to follow.”

On the season, the Blues penalty kill is now 72.1%. That’s the lowest since Jan. 7 for the Blues, and is the third-worst in the NHL. Had the Blues not killed Jordan Kyrou’s cross-checking penalty in the third period, the unit would be the second-worst in the league.

In the previous 15 years, only once did the Blues penalty kill rank in the bottom 10 of the league.

Thomas said the Blues are trying fix the penalty kill, but “there’s kind of no answer right now.”

“It’s been a struggle for us all year,” Thomas said. “It’s something that we need to keep on working at and get better because it’s a huge part of the game and something we’ve been good for a long time at. It’s something we need to get back to and find a way to kill off some penalties.”

In the grand scheme of the Blues organization, the loss on Wednesday night was probably a positive. It helped (or at least didn’t actively hurt) the club’s lottery odds in a postseason-less campaign. With a loss and some help around the league from teams playing Washington, Detroit and Vancouver, the Blues can still finish with the eighth-best chances of moving up in the draft to select either first or second.

So when the seconds ticked away at 9:06 p.m. on Wednesday and the Enterprise Center saluted its hometown team, a sense of finality set in. The eight-game losing streak, the trades of franchise icons, the new additions, the public internal criticism, it all began to shift from the season that is to the season that was.

Or as Krug called it, “like a roller coaster.”

“Obviously, we had so much promise coming into the season and us as players, we didn’t perform up to the standard that usually the St. Louis Blues do,” Krug said.

Just like that, school’s out for summer at Enterprise Center.