Warmest regards to Vladimir Tarasenko and all that. But coach Craig Berube has had his fill of “homecoming” tributes for former Blues.

“Yeah, I’m done,” Berube deadpanned after Kasperi Kapanen’s overtime goal gave St. Louis a 3-2 victory Thursday against the New York Rangers. “I’m pretty much done with it. I don’t need to see it anymore.”

Jaden Schwartz, Ivan Barbashev, Oskar Sundqvist, David Perron, Ville Husso, Jake Walman, even former assistant coach Jim Montgomery. Did we miss anyone?

Oh yeah, Niko Mikkola. Welcome back.

“Yeah, we had a lot this year, for sure,” defenseman Colton Parayko said.

But with just three games left on the schedule and just one at home (April 12 at Dallas), the homecomings have run their course.

Tarasenko got his moment in the sun during a first period TV timeout — a video tribute chock full of highlights that lasted nearly two minutes. (Mikkola, who also was part of that deal, received a briefer tribute earlier in the period.)

The 39th sellout crowd of 18,096 this season at Enterprise Center responded as they always do to such tributes with a loud and long standing ovation.

Tarasenko didn’t disappoint, with a goal and an assist. Interestingly, there were a few boos mixed in with cheers from the crowd when his 18th goal of the season and eighth since the Feb. 9 trade that sent him to the Rangers, tied the game at 1-1 early in the third period.

But it was a younger Russian, one who idolized Tarasenko growing up in Moscow, who stole the show early on and caused the playoff-bound Rangers (46-21-12) to chase the game for most of the night.

In what was a scoreless game in the second period, New York had the puck in its zone, and Tarasenko had his stick held high near the right circle — looking for the puck and a shot.

But Alexey Toropchenko picked the pocket of Artemi Panarin and blasted down the ice with the puck on a breakaway. With Vincent Trocheck closing fast, Toropchenko blistered a shot — high and glove side — past former Blue Jaroslav Halak, who was in net for the Rangers.

“Just made a good defensive play, just stole the puck,” Toropchenko. “Skate hard to the net and just shoot the puck. Pretty much, that’s it.”

A direct quote from a player who plays a direct game. But suddenly, Toropchenko is scoring goals. He now has 10 for the season, with four goals and two assists over his past six games.

“He’s using his shot, and it’s a pretty heavy shot, and he’s beating goalies,” Berube said. “But he’s just skating, he’s just skating by people, skating through people. Very confident right now. And good to see because there’s a lot of potential there going forward.”

Toropchenko, by the way, idolized Tarasenko growing up.

“When I got drafted, when I came to camp for the first time, I looked at him like a god,” Toropchenko told the Post-Dispatch on the day Tarasenko was traded. “It was a dream for me. When I was a little kid I was watching him play on TV. And it was just a dream to play with him.”

On the day Tarasenko was traded, Toropchenko asked him for a stick. Tarasenko obliged, even signing it for Toropchenko.

Who knows? Maybe Toropchenko will be signing sticks for a young Russian player someday. No one’s saying he’s the next Tarasenko, but his future certainly looks bright.

“I’m just trying to be the same way all the time,” Toropchenko said. “Just physical, fast, shoot the puck and be good defensively on the penalty kill and everything like that.”

Toropchenko’s goal accounted for only half the night’s scoring for the team’s surging fourth line. Tyler Pitlick scored his seventh goal of the season, and his second in as many games, to give the Blues a 2-1 lead with 9:47 left in the third period.

Both Pitlick and Nathan Walker were creating chaos in front of the Rangers’ net with Pitlick poking the puck in.

On a night when 37-goal scorer Jordan Kyrou — and other Blues — were bottled up by the Rangers’ fourth-ranked defense, the fourth line produced its fifth and sixth goals in the past six games.

“They’re playing really well,” Berube said. “They just play a simple game, but it’s worked. They outwork the other team when they’re out there. They get pucks to the net. They do a lot of good things. They’re really reliable, so they’ve been playing really well.”

And from Parayko: “That’s what makes a good team is having depth. That’s exciting and something to build on for next year. Everyone finds their role or niche a little bit. It doesn’t really matter who scores, everyone gets rewarded when they go to the net hard and work hard.”

But it took more than the fourth-liners to give the Blues (37-35-7) an 8-2-2 record in their past 12 games, because Trocheck’s power play goal with just 2:03 to play tied things at 2-2. Both New York goals Thursday came on the power play and the Blues’ penalty kill has now allowed 14 power play goals in their last eight games.

It took just 1:16 worth of overtime before Kapanen sent Blues fans home happy with his eighth goal in 20 games since being claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh. Kapanen got a room-service feed from Brayden Schenn and had an open half of the net to shoot at. For Schenn, the assist was his 43rd of the season — a single-season career high.

Kapanen had gone all of three games without a goal. Given his impressive goal-scoring pace in St. Louis, he was due.

“You get droughts like that, and I've been trying to shoot,” he said. “It hasn't been going in and I think I hit the post the last game. That's the way it goes right now. I'm happy that one went in.”

Not that three games constitutes a full-fledged “drought,” right?

“Might have been four,” Kapanen said, smiling. “Who's counting?”

Photos: St. Louis Blues defeat New York Rangers