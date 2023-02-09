It’s hard to imagine anyone thinking otherwise at this point. But if there were any doubts that the window has closed on the Blues as contenders — that it was time to turn the page on the nucleus of the 2018-19 Stanley Cup champions – Thursday’s Vladimir Tarasenko trade slammed it shut.

“We had a good season last year,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. “We were trying to wring another year out of this group.”

This explains why Tarasenko wasn’t traded this past offseason even though he had requested a year prior to that.

“I think when you go back to our successful season of '19, we were a veteran team, we won as a veteran team and we've been able to hang onto that group for three more years,” Armstrong said.

“This year, obviously, was the end of that era. It's officially an end of an era, and we have good players that played on that team that are going to be here for a number of years.”

Such as Colton Parayko and Brayden Schenn.

“We have younger players that weren't part of that team, or like Robert Thomas that was a smaller piece of that team that now have to be centerpieces moving forward,” Armstrong continued. “I think when we made the commitment to the two young players last summer, we understood how that was going to affect the cap and affect decisions moving forward. That's where we are today.”

Thomas and Jordan Kyrou both signed eight-year, $65 million contracts prior to this season. As a byproduct of those huge deals, it severely limited the Blues’ ability to re-sign a group of five players scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season: Tarasenko, Mikkola, Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev and Noel Acciari.

They just didn’t have the cap room going forward. In Tarasenko and Mikkola, two of those five are now gone.

Tarasenko, the most-tenured member of the Blues and a key performer on the Cup championship team, was traded to the New York Rangers. Tarasenko got the call early Thursday afternoon, while the Blues were gathering at the Centene Community Ice Center for their first practice since returning from the All-Star/bye week break.

Tarasenko was able to say goodbye to his teammates, speak to coach Craig Berube ... and out the door, he went.

The Blues also sent defenseman Niko Mikkola to the Rangers and agreed to retain half of Tarasenko’s salary for this season.

In return, the Blues got Sammy Blais — a member of their Cup team who played here for parts of four seasons (2017-21) — plus minor-league defenseman Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.

The Rangers have two first-rounders in the upcoming draft, one acquired from Dallas. The Blues will get the lower of those two picks, depending on how the Rangers and Stars finish the season.

The 2024 fourth-rounder becomes a third-rounder if the Rangers make the playoffs this season, which seems like a slam dunk. They are 29-14-8 for 66 points and third place in the Metropolitan Division.

All of those moves leave the Blues with $5.98 million of salary cap space according to CapFriendly.com.

When jokingly asked if he was finished making moves in the current trade deadline period, Armstrong replied with a joke of his own.

“Finished for tonight,” Armstrong quipped via a Zoom call from Europe, where he’s finishing up a two-week scouting trip. “The trade deadline is early March. And I, like 31 other managers, have to stay in contact and find out what’s available and what makes sense.

“I’m not looking to rush to do anything. And you know what? Obviously, we want to see how our guys respond. We were not playing good hockey going into the break. Now, we’ve had time to regroup and refresh, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they play on Saturday moving forward.”

The Blues have 10 games remaining before the March 3 trade deadline, starting with Saturday’s home contest against the Arizona Coyotes.

Armstrong has said on a couple of occasions earlier this season that the team’s play would determine his approach to the trade deadline. A five-game losing streak heading into the break made the decision relatively easy — it was time to retool the roster and move in another direction.

The Blues are 23-25-3, for 49 points, and nine points out of a playoff spot entering Thursday’s slate of NHL games. Armstrong didn’t see this coming.

“I don’t think to this level,” he said. “In my managing career, as a general manager, I’ve had playoff disappointment in St. Louis and in Dallas, where I thought we would go deeper.

“Really no regular-season disappointment to this magnitude. So I am disappointed. I thought quite honestly we would be pushing right now for a playoff spot, which would cloud things more than they’re clouded right now on what to do moving forward.”

Mikkola, a fifth-round pick in 2015, played in 50 of the Blues’ 51 games this season — making him an every-game player for the first time in the NHL. He’s making $1.9 million this season and is expected to make more on his new contract

Long story short, with their tight cap situation next season and the development of Tyler Tucker — who’s five years younger at age 22 — the Blues felt Mikkola was expendable.

“At some point, you have to create space for players,” Armstrong said. “And so Tucker is gonna come up. He’s gonna be given a good look for the rest of this year. He might still bounce up and down. ... Tucker’s a competent player at a controlled cap hit next year.”

On the return side of the deal, look for Blais to be inserted into the lineup immediately as a bottom-six forward. He went to the Rangers as part of the Pavel Buchnevich deal prior to the 2021-22 season and missed a lot of time there due to a knee injury.

“Obviously, we had some success here with Sammy,” Armstrong said. “He played probably his best hockey here in St. Louis. I talked to him, he’s excited about coming back. Craig (Berube) knows him and knows how he can use him.

“He needs to come back here and stay healthy and play and confirm his spot in the NHL. We have the ability to give him that opportunity.”