Watch now: 3 shots, 3 goals for Tarasenko in the 3rd period

Vladimir Tarasenko had three goals in the third period to break open a tied game and series, and the Blues pushed the Minnesota Wild to the edge of elimination with a 5-2 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
-
-
-
-
-
Vladimir Tarasenko had three goals in the third period to break open a tied game and series, and the Blues pushed the Minnesota Wild to the edge of elimination with a 5-2 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Coach takes team to task after Friday showing, gets them to work on fixing problems.
They fall behind 2-0 in opening minutes and never get going.
Binnington shines in goal. Two goals apiece for Kyrou, Perron.
Scandella won't play in Game 5, but Boruzzo and Leddy both practiced and one or both could play Tuesday
Steven Santini called up from Springfield after Bortuzzo goes down with puck to the head.
The Blues will be missing at least two of their top six defensemen for Game 3 with Minnesota, but Scandella is a 'possibility.'
The Blues continue to tread water on defense. For the second game in a row, they got one defenseman back before the game, only to lose one in …
No word yet on status of Leddy and Bortuzzo, who both skated Monday,
Perunovich quarterbacked one of the power-play units in practice and Berube said it was a "possibility" he could step in for the injured Torey Krug
Hat trick for Kaprizov, two Minnesota power play goes, spell defeat for Blues.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.