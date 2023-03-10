Jakub Vrana got two chances to hear his name pronounced correctly at Enterprise Center on Thursday night.

Once when he was part of the starting lineup in his first home game in St. Louis since being acquired at the trade deadline from Detroit, and a second time when he scored the game-winning goal in the third period of a 4-2 win over the Sharks.

And Vrana — whose first name is pronounced yah-koob — noticed public address announcer Tom Calhoun’s pronunciation.

“I did,” Vrana said. “That was different. They call me my name, that was nice. That was the first time like that I heard it in the arena.”

It was the latest effort in the last week for both Vrana and the Blues organization to get to know each other.

Vrana was traded to St. Louis on Friday for almost nothing (a 2025 seventh-round pick and minor-league forward Dylan McLaughlin), and with the agreement that Detroit would pay half of his salary for this year and next. Vrana entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in October, and was reinstated in December, but only played three games with the Red Wings after his reinstatement.

Vrana’s Blues debut was delayed by a game due to bad traveling weather in Detroit, so his first game came Tuesday in Arizona. His first goal wasn’t far behind.

Thursday’s goal, which sailed between Kaapo Kahkonen and the post, and bounced off Erik Karlsson, was Vrana’s first in the NHL since Oct. 15 in the second game of the season for Detroit.

“You can tell he’s got a good touch and he’s a great guy,” Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington said. “Got to know him a little bit in Arizona, hoping just to continue to build that. But he’s got the touch, he’s got great offensive touch and you can tell he cares.

“He’s excited to be here. You can see the excitement after he scored that goal. That’s what we want to be a part of, so it’s good.”

His time in St. Louis represents a fresh start for Vrana. When he joined the Blues, Vrana had played three times as many AHL games this season as NHL games. He went unclaimed on waivers in January. He is now five years removed from winning the Stanley Cup with Washington, and two years past being traded by the Capitals to Detroit for Anthony Mantha.

Vrana brings speed and skill to a Blues lineup that traded two of its top offensive forwards in Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly. He also does it at a time when the Blues can afford to take risks in constructing their roster. St. Louis isn’t contending this season, and may not next year either, but a low-risk bet on a skilled player provides some upside.

In his first two games with the Blues, Vrana has 10 shots on goal, which is second on the team behind only Jordan Kyrou.

“I think I’m an offensive player, so I can create more offense,” Vrana said. “I want to shoot the puck. If you shoot it on the net, somebody can stand there, bang it in or whatever, but you have to read it sometimes. You can’t shoot everything. You have to make plays sometimes. I think we had a good balance of that today. Maybe a little bit more to the net.”

On Thursday night, he was part of a second line that included Kasperi Kapanen and Pavel Buchnevich trying out his new position at center. Each player picked up a point on Vrana’s goal in the third period.

“That was our first game, but I think for a first game, we were skating pretty well (as a line),” Vrana said. “Overall, we were handling the puck really well. I think we could maybe go a little more to the net, create more offensive opportunities, but overall, I think we played pretty good today.”

Vrana’s promising start is the latest for a Blues acquisition.

Sammy Blais scored in his first game after being reacquired from the Rangers. With a goal in Thursday’s game, he’s up to three goals in 13 games with St. Louis.

Kapanen, claimed off waivers on Feb. 25, scored in his second and third games as a Blue. He now has three points in five games with St. Louis.

Before Thursday’s game, Blues coach Craig Berube talked at length about Vrana’s skill set and how the Blues' coaches wanted to mold it, and it all centered around work.

“For me, it’s about using his speed all the time,” Berube said. “He has to skate and become a worker, and let his skill take over. That’s the thing I’m going to try to drive into him is work, work, work and skate and work. Let your skill take over and then just about puck battles, win your puck battles, little things like that. That’s all going to make you a better player.

“All players skilled like that anywhere in the league, they’re good in open ice. They’re good when they’re not pressured, but you’ve got to be able to perform with the pressure on, and I mean somebody on you checking you. That’s where you’ve got to perform.”

Vrana provides the Blues with a player with a high ceiling if he can reach it. With a motivated player entering a contract year, St. Louis is counting on Vrana becoming a productive stopgap or bridge until the next group of Blues prospects can contribute in the NHL.

Until then, Vrana and the organization will continue to get to know each other.

“I am just happy to be here with the guys,” Vrana said. “It’s awesome and it’s nice to get that win and I want to be productive.”

