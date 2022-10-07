Well-traveled Craig MacTavish brings his championship pedigree back to the Blues

Craig MacTavish hasn’t seen it all when it comes to the world of hockey. Just most of it.

As a player he won three Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers and one with the New York Rangers in a career that lasted 17 seasons and more than 1,000 regular-season games.

He was a coach and general manager for the Oilers, leading them to the Cup finals as a coach in 2005-06, where they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. That’s the last Cup appearance for Edmonton, which has missed the playoffs in 12 of the next 16 seasons.

He coached briefly in the KHL and in Switzerland, and more recently has done analyst work on television.

But this past season, he felt a strange sensation: boredom.

“Last winter was the first winter in a long, long time that I wasn’t affiliated with any team,” MacTavish told the Post-Dispatch. “I did a bit of broadcasting up in Edmonton with Sportsnet. But I was bored. I missed the game. So I was looking for an opportunity to do something.”

That “something” turned out to be assistant coach for the Blues. At age 64, MacTavish has replaced Jim Montgomery, who left to become head coach of the Boston Bruins. The Blues announced MacTavish’s hiring on July 1 — the same day Boston announced it was hiring Montgomery to replace Bruce Cassidy.

So obviously, the Blues were talking to MacTavish when it became apparent that Montgomery could be leaving.

And it’s not like MacTavish was unfamiliar with general manager Doug Armstrong, coach Craig Berube or the city of St. Louis.

“Doug and I worked at one World Championship many, many years ago when Hitch (Ken Hitchcock) was the coach, and I was one of the assistant coaches,” MacTavish said. “And I knew Doug a bit from my time as a manager, and I reconnected a little bit with him.”

As for MacTavish and Berube, well, they were in training camp together as players in Edmonton prior to the 1991-92 season but Berube was traded prior to the start of the regular season (to Toronto).

“I haven’t seen too much of him since then, but knew him well enough from those days and know his game,” MacTavish said. “In this game, your reputation is an open door really, and I heard a lot of great things about Craig. And obviously had high regards for the job that he’s done with the Blues and winning the Cup and making them into a real solid team that expects to win every year.”

As for St. Louis, MacTavish played the last 63 regular-season games of his career (and the last 14 playoff games) with the Blues over the 1995-96 and ’96-97 seasons. He was the NHL’s last helmetless player when he retired.

“Mike Keenan traded Dale Hawerchuk for me,” MacTavish said. “I came here and joined a few old (Edmonton) teammates: Wayne Gretzky, Glenn Anderson, Grant Fuhr, Charlie Huddy.

“I really enjoyed my time here in St. Louis. The first year I arrived, we got beat by Detroit — well-documented Game 7, double overtime, on Stevie Yzerman’s goal. We had a chance then. We had a great time. We all stayed at the same hotel together. We all had families but none of them were here, so we focused pretty much entirely on hockey.”

During his second season — a full season — MacTavish brought the family. So when asked to name his favorite restaurant, he paused and said: “My house in Ballwin. We’d go to the Italian district (The Hill) a little bit. But I don’t remember going out too, too much. Our kids were really young. We had three of ‘em. It was a pretty busy home life.”

MacTavish said he went to more restaurants in his first 10 days back in St. Louis this time around than he did in his 1 ½ years here as a player a quarter-century ago.

“Great town,” he said.

Whether it’s coaches or advisors, Armstrong likes bringing experienced hockey minds into the organization. And it doesn’t hurt if they’ve won before. Like former advisor Larry Robinson, the Hall of Fame defenseman. Or MacTavish.

And Berube is secure enough in his own skin that he welcomes the help.

“He’s been around for a long time in a number of different roles,” Berube said of MacTavish. “Head coach, assistant coach, general manager. He’s done a lot of things.

“He’s a great team guy. Very smart guy. Intelligent. He thinks things through. Just a world of knowledge, and I think having a guy like that around our staff — we’re very fortunate to learn from him, to listen to him.”

Among MacTavish’s duties on Berube’s staff will be running the penalty kill, which was handled by Montgomery last season. The Blues ranked fifth in the league in penalty kill efficiency in 2021-22 at 84.1 percent. It’s up to MacTavish to keep the unit humming, even without a pair of core players from last season in Tyler Bozak (who’s no longer with the team) and Marco Scandella (who will miss most of the season following hip surgery).

“He’s been great so far,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said midway through camp. “Obviously, with so many bodies right now, it’s not the full group put together yet. But still, we’ve done a few PK things with him. I think he’s been outstanding.

“I think he’s gonna be a great addition for us in helping us out that way. And just off the ice, seeing him around, I think he’s a great guy and fun to be around. You can tell he’s excited to be here and be part of our group. So it’s been great to have him.”

MacTavish spent the time leading up to camp learning the Blues’ system and terminology, which he likened to learning a new language.

He quickly gained a respect for the coaching staff, from Berube on down.

“They’re very hard-working, competent coaches,” MacTavish said. “These guys have really good perspective on things. What it takes to win — they know, they’ve won before. That’s important. You can see very quickly why this organization has had success. And hopefully that will continue.”

As for Berube, MacTavish said: “He very much understands the level of commitment and work ethic that it takes to win and have success at this level. He sees a lot in the game. And I think he’s got great perspective on his interaction with players.

“He’s straightforward, honest, fair and demanding. Those are great qualities.”

Of course, MacTavish also knows what it takes to win — times four.

“It’s hard to win,” he said. “And it takes an organizational commitment to win. Hockey’s hard and championship hockey is really hard.”

The Blues hope the addition of MacTavish will make that quest a little easier. One thing’s for certain — it won’t be boring.