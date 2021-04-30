When Berube said "quite a few," he wasn't kidding

ST. PAUL –After Robert Bortuzzo’s two-fight night Thursday against Minnesota, Blues coach Craig Berube was asked if he had any such games during his playing career.

“Quite a few,” Berube replied.

He wasn’t kidding.

In a career that spanned 17 seasons and 1,054 regular-season games from 1986-2003, Berube had 22 games in which he was involved in two fights, per hockeyfights.com. He never fought three times in a game.

Among the combatants in those 22 games were former Blues Kelly Chase, Scott Stevens and Brendan Shanahan, all playing for teams other than the Blues at the time.

On five occasions for Berube, both fights took place in the same period.

On six occasions, he fought the same player in both fights.

Berube fought a lot – 241 times over his NHL career for Philadelphia, Washington, Calgary, Toronto and the New York Islanders.

While playing for Philadelphia, Berube fought Bob Probert in the first period and Joey Kocur in the second in a March 28, 1987 game against visiting Detroit.

Four days later in Detroit, he fought Probert in the first period and then Probert again in the second period.