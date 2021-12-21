With trip canceled, Blues squeeze in practice before holiday break

Under normal circumstances, the Blues would be getting ready to play Brady Tkachuk, Zach Sanford and the rest of the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre.
Of course, nothing is normal about the sporting world in the age of COVID. So with that game postponed as well as Thursday’s contest against Toronto due to COVID concerns, the Blues got some practice time in Tuesday morning at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.
“Well, we would have liked to finish the road trip out in Ottawa and Toronto, but it is what it is,” coach Craig Berube said. “We want to play, but the league's got to try and get control of what's going on and that's their way of trying to do it.”
The silver lining: without playing those games, the Blues get a couple of more days to get their boatload of injured players back.
“I guess you could look at it that way,” Berube said. “I thought that a lot of them would have returned (during) the trip. Who knows? But yeah, we get a little more time for sure, that's one way of looking at it.”
The Blues had 21 players on the ice Tuesday at Centene. And once again, injured players Ville Husso, Jake Walman, Jordan Kyrou, David Perron and Robert Thomas skated.
Two other injured players – Brayden Schenn and James Neal – still aren’t skating. In addition, Oskar Sundqvist remains on the COVID list.
Also missing Tuesday were defensemen Torey Krug and Marco Scandella, and forward Nathan Walker.
“Krug and Scandella are maintenance (days),” Berube said. “And Walker, we just told him to go see his family. He hasn't seen his kids, and he's got a little baby and one on the way and a wife, so we let him go home early.”
Which was a nice gesture by Berube and general manager Doug Armstrong, especially during the holiday season.
“Doug understands and does a great job with that,” Berube said. “You feel for the guy a little bit. We weren't playing and it's an opportunity to get some extended time with his family.”
The Blues didn’t take formal line rushes, but during drill work Berube provided a peek at how the forward lines might look with some of the injured players returning:
Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Perron
Pavel Buchnevich-Ivan Barbashev-Vladimir Tarasenko
Logan Brown-Thomas-Kryou
Klim Kostin-Tyler Bozak-Dakota Joshua