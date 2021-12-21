With trip canceled, Blues squeeze in practice before holiday break

Under normal circumstances, the Blues would be getting ready to play Brady Tkachuk, Zach Sanford and the rest of the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre.

Of course, nothing is normal about the sporting world in the age of COVID. So with that game postponed as well as Thursday’s contest against Toronto due to COVID concerns, the Blues got some practice time in Tuesday morning at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

“Well, we would have liked to finish the road trip out in Ottawa and Toronto, but it is what it is,” coach Craig Berube said. “We want to play, but the league's got to try and get control of what's going on and that's their way of trying to do it.”

The silver lining: without playing those games, the Blues get a couple of more days to get their boatload of injured players back.

“I guess you could look at it that way,” Berube said. “I thought that a lot of them would have returned (during) the trip. Who knows? But yeah, we get a little more time for sure, that's one way of looking at it.”