 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
With trip canceled, Blues squeeze in practice before holiday break
0 comments

With trip canceled, Blues squeeze in practice before holiday break

Blues face Stars

St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) checks Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) to the ice during the first period of a NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. This is the first of two back-to-back games against the Lightning for the Blues. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

 Colter Peterson

Under normal circumstances, the Blues would be getting ready to play Brady Tkachuk, Zach Sanford and the rest of the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre.

Of course, nothing is normal about the sporting world in the age of COVID. So with that game postponed as well as Thursday’s contest against Toronto due to COVID concerns, the Blues got some practice time in Tuesday morning at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

“Well, we would have liked to finish the road trip out in Ottawa and Toronto, but it is what it is,” coach Craig Berube said. “We want to play, but the league's got to try and get control of what's going on and that's their way of trying to do it.”

The silver lining: without playing those games, the Blues get a couple of more days to get their boatload of injured players back.

“I guess you could look at it that way,” Berube said. “I thought that a lot of them would have returned (during) the trip. Who knows? But yeah, we get a little more time for sure, that's one way of looking at it.”

The Blues had 21 players on the ice Tuesday at Centene. And once again, injured players Ville Husso, Jake Walman, Jordan Kyrou, David Perron and Robert Thomas skated.

Two other injured players – Brayden Schenn and James Neal – still aren’t skating. In addition, Oskar Sundqvist remains on the COVID list.

Also missing Tuesday were defensemen Torey Krug and Marco Scandella, and forward Nathan Walker.

“Krug and Scandella are maintenance (days),” Berube said. “And Walker, we just told him to go see his family. He hasn't seen his kids, and he's got a little baby and one on the way and a wife, so we let him go home early.”

Which was a nice gesture by Berube and general manager Doug Armstrong, especially during the holiday season.

“Doug understands and does a great job with that,” Berube said. “You feel for the guy a little bit. We weren't playing and it's an opportunity to get some extended time with his family.”

The Blues didn’t take formal line rushes, but during drill work Berube provided a peek at how the forward lines might look with some of the injured players returning:

Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Perron

Pavel Buchnevich-Ivan Barbashev-Vladimir Tarasenko

Logan Brown-Thomas-Kryou

Klim Kostin-Tyler Bozak-Dakota Joshua

Following the Christmas break, the Blues will return to practice Sunday, Dec. 26, and are scheduled to resume play Monday, Dec. 27, with a home game against the New Jersey Devils.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Best of Ten Hochman: First Mizzou’s Michael Sam, now NFL’s Carl Nassib break down doors

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News