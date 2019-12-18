Writing St. Louis sports history, win or lose, on deadline, as Blues try to take the Cup

The old axiom was that newspapers are the first draft of history. That's not true anymore. Websites carry the first draft. So there I sat in the press box of TD Garden in Boston on June 12, ready for history.
My colleague Jim Thomas would be writing the game story on Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins for the next morning's Post-Dispatch. My job was to write the story that would go online at STLtoday.com immediately after the game ended. (And then after that, to write a sidebar for the website as well.)
The Blues' loss in Game 6 had afforded me the rare luxury of having three days to think about what I was going to write, and I had written both Blues win and Blues lose stories the night before and had them saved in my computer. I would then adapt those as needed, adding details from the game, for the website.
So on one file in my computer I had a story that began like this:
At last, Blues are first!
BOSTON – The 2018-19 Blues, a team once given up for dead, on Wednesday achieved hockey immortality.
The Blues completed the longest road back in hockey history with a x-x win over the Bruins at TD Garden, giving the franchise its first Stanley Cup in its 52-year existence. And they did it an unprecedented way, coming back from having the fewest points in the league on Jan. 3 to being a dominant team the final half of the season.
And I also had one that began like this:
Party's over. Blues lose Game 7 to Bruins
BOSTON – The Blues, never great but usually good over the course of the franchise's existence, made their closest pass yet at the Stanley Cup but came up one comeback short.
After recovering from having the fewest points in the NHL on the morning of Jan. 3 to reach the Stanley Cup Final, an unprecedented achievement in NHL history in the expansion era, and then to be one win away from glory for the first time ever, the Blues fell to Boston x-x in Game 7 at TD Garden on Wednesday.
The Blues had what seemed like a fairly safe lead by the start of the third period, so I started tailoring the win story, leaving the lose story untouched. As the clock moved toward zero, I had the game file in front of me to post the story online. I put the story in the file, obsessively quadruple-checked the score to make sure it was right, and then pushed the save button, putting it out on the website to chronicle the high point in franchise history.
I stayed at my seat to add color from the postgame celebration before I could head downstairs for postgame interviews. (Reporters aren't allowed on the ice for interviews until about a half hour after Game 7.) But before I did that, there was one more thing to do.
The Post-Dispatch had gotten involved in a hubbub before Game 6 when items in a special section meant to celebrate a Blues win inadvertently went live in our e-edition. It was viewed as arrogance on the part of the Blues – "They announced the parade route!" Boston reporters said – rather than errant computer coding by the Post-Dispatch.
I had one more thing to write, though I wasn't sure if I should. I wondered if I would get in trouble for it. I turned to columnist Ben Frederickson, who gave a whole-hearted yes. So I took to Twitter with this:
As first reported in the Post-Dispatch— Tom Timmermann (@tomtimm) June 13, 2019
It's quite possible that in a 35-year sports writing career, I got more attention for that than anything else I've ever written.
