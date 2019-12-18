Writing St. Louis sports history, win or lose, on deadline, as Blues try to take the Cup

Tom Timmermann Tom Timmermann is a Blues beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Tom Timmermann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The old axiom was that newspapers are the first draft of history. That's not true anymore. Websites carry the first draft. So there I sat in the press box of TD Garden in Boston on June 12, ready for history.

My colleague Jim Thomas would be writing the game story on Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins for the next morning's Post-Dispatch. My job was to write the story that would go online at STLtoday.com immediately after the game ended. (And then after that, to write a sidebar for the website as well.)

The Blues' loss in Game 6 had afforded me the rare luxury of having three days to think about what I was going to write, and I had written both Blues win and Blues lose stories the night before and had them saved in my computer. I would then adapt those as needed, adding details from the game, for the website.

So on one file in my computer I had a story that began like this:

At last, Blues are first!

BOSTON – The 2018-19 Blues, a team once given up for dead, on Wednesday achieved hockey immortality.