27 years ago: The night the goalies brawled in St. Louis

"I'm proud, " said Hebert, who watched the game on television in the Blues dressing room. "I was flailing away, saying, `Get him. Get him. He makes a million bucks.' " Joseph and Hebert are the lowest-paid tandem in the NHL at $250,000 and $225,000, respectively.

Even Cheveldae had fun with the incident. His left eye was nearly swollen shut, but he quipped, "You get bigger bruises from your brother."

But that punch to the eye might have cost Detroit the game. Cheveldae's vision wasn't the best, and that might have contributed to the two goals scored by Brett Hull, another by Brendan Shanahan and Kevin Miller's game-winner.

"I couldn't see when the passes were going quick in front of the net, " Cheveldae said.

"I couldn't pick up the puck." He had no trouble seeing tough guy Bob Probert getting outnumbered two-to-one in the early-game fracas, so he skated into the fray at center ice.

"I know him a little bit, so at the end, I asked him what the heck he was doing, " Joseph said. "He said we had five guys on their four, so you can't blame him for jumping in there. He was helping out his team."