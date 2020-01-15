Yeo returns: Former Blues coach says he could've done a better job handling expectations of 2018-19 club

Basically half of the Blues’ forward group was new last season, and it took time for things to settle in — more time than Yeo had in St. Louis.

His successor, Craig Berube, obviously worked miracles in St. Louis, guiding the group to the first Stanley Cup in franchise history. But it didn’t happen overnight. Berube was nearly two months into his tenure as interim coach before the Blues turned the corner.

It’s only natural for Yeo to wonder what would’ve happened had he been given more time.

“Obviously, winning the Stanley Cup is extremely difficult. Again, I’ve had regrets,” Yeo said. “And I’ve had those thoughts many times. What could’ve been. And what if. But obviously the change was beneficial for them. So I can’t look back at it and be too upset about it. Those guys did a great job. Their staff did a great job. Players did a great job.”

Even so, Yeo said watching the team’s march to the Stanley Cup, “was something that was very difficult to watch. That said, I think that once I sort of sorted through all those emotions and had time to really reflect on it, I know this is something that will make me a better coach down the road.”