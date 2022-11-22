Quick hits: Krug's status uncertain as Blues begin road trip

Riding a seven-game win streak, the St. Louis Blues will play Wednesday night in snow-packed Buffalo before heading off to Florida for games Friday in Tampa Bay and Saturday against the Panthers in Sunrise.

Their next home game is 7p.m. Monday against the Dallas Stars.

With a 3-1 win over Anaheim Monday at Enterprise Center, the Blues became the first team in NHL history to win seven games in a row after having a losing streak of eight or more games.

“It’s a big thing for puck luck and such,’’ Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said after Tuesday’s practice in Earth City. When “things are going well, you seem to get bounces, obviously. When we were on the losing streak, it just seemed like every bad bounce was going away. It’s just funny, it’s the mental side of it. When you’re losing, everything’s a little tighter. When you’re loose, it’s funny how the puck just seems to find you better.”

And O’Reilly’s individual numbers bear that out. He had two goals and was -12 when the Blues lost 5-1 on Nov. 8 at Philadelphia. It was the team’s eighth consecutive loss and dropped the Blues’ record to 3-8.

Since then, over the team’s seven straight wins, O’Reilly has three goals and three assists and his plus-minus is +3.

“Winning cures everything; everyone feels better about it,’’ O’Reilly continued Tuesday. “We have that belief back in our group and it’s exciting; it’s fun coming to the rink....”

The Blues’ surge has been a complete group effort. During the win streak, the team has been without a number of players, including forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defensemen Colton Parayko, Robert Bortuzzo and Torey Krug.

Parayko, who returned to the lineup on Monday after missing the previous two games with an upper-body injury, turned in a solid effort against the Sharks. He and forward Pavel Buchnevich did not skate with the team on Tuesday.

“I think Parayko’s fine,’’ Berube said, adding that Buchnevich “will be fine, too.”

Tarasenko, who’s tied for fourth on the squad with 13 points (4G, 9A), was back at practice on Tuesday after missing both games against San Jose due to illness.

“He practiced (and) felt okay today,’’ Berube said. “I would assume he’s ready.”

The coach also feels that Bortuzzo, who has been practicing while being on the injured list due to a lower-body injury, is due to return to the lineup soon.

“He’s fine. I think he’s doing good,’’ Berube said. “I think he feels good, the way he’s moving around out there. We’ll see.”

The coach wasn't quite as sure about Krug, who left the pregame skate on Monday and left again in warmups before that night’s game against San Jose. Krug left with a reported shoulder injury.

“We thought it was best he stay off again today and then get a skate tomorrow and see how he feels,’’ Berube said. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”