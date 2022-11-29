 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quick hits: Thomas at Blues' optional skate, could return on Thursday

  • 0
St. Louis Blues play Washington Captials

St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas, 18, reacts after missing his shot in a shootout during their game against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

 Jordan Opp

Blues center Robert Thomas returned to the ice for the start of Tuesday’s optional practice session at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

Thomas sat out Monday night’s 4-1 loss to the visiting Dallas Stars due to a lower-body injury. The Blues’ next game is 7 p.m. Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Enterprise Center.

“Yeah, he felt pretty good so I think he’ll be a practice player tomorrow. We’ll see, but a good chance (of returning soon),’’ Blues coach Craig Berube said. “It’ll be a full practice tomorrow, with competition drills and things like that, so we’ll see how he does.”

Thomas, who leads the Blues in scoring this season with 4 goals and 15 assists in 21 games, sat out the final 5 minutes, 11 seconds of regulation play as well as the overtime session in Saturday’s dramatic 5-4 come-from-behind win Saturday night in Florida over the Panthers.

People are also reading…

“What happened to him, it could be more serious,’’ Berube said. “But I think we dodged a bullet.”

Carolina is 11-6-5 and in third place behind New Jersey and the New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes play Tuesday night in Pittsburgh against the Penguins (11-8-3). Tuesday begins a stretch of six consecutive road games for Carolina.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Jayson Tatum, St. Louis’ NBA star, scores 35 in just 30 minutes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News