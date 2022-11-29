Quick hits: Thomas at Blues' optional skate, could return on Thursday

Blues center Robert Thomas returned to the ice for the start of Tuesday’s optional practice session at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

Thomas sat out Monday night’s 4-1 loss to the visiting Dallas Stars due to a lower-body injury. The Blues’ next game is 7 p.m. Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Enterprise Center.

“Yeah, he felt pretty good so I think he’ll be a practice player tomorrow. We’ll see, but a good chance (of returning soon),’’ Blues coach Craig Berube said. “It’ll be a full practice tomorrow, with competition drills and things like that, so we’ll see how he does.”

Thomas, who leads the Blues in scoring this season with 4 goals and 15 assists in 21 games, sat out the final 5 minutes, 11 seconds of regulation play as well as the overtime session in Saturday’s dramatic 5-4 come-from-behind win Saturday night in Florida over the Panthers.

“What happened to him, it could be more serious,’’ Berube said. “But I think we dodged a bullet.”

Carolina is 11-6-5 and in third place behind New Jersey and the New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes play Tuesday night in Pittsburgh against the Penguins (11-8-3). Tuesday begins a stretch of six consecutive road games for Carolina.