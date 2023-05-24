Former Blues captain Alex Petrangelo is a victory away from playing for another Stanley Cup. His Vegas Golden Knights stepped on the Dallas Stars 4-0 Tuesday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk could be waiting for him if the Golden Knights finish the job. Tkachuk has helped the Florida Panthers build a 3-0 series advantage over the Carolina Hurricanes over in the Eastern Conference.

So whio would Blues fans cheer for? One or the other? Both? Neither?

Pietrangelo and fellow STL expatriate Ivan Barbashev scored for the Golden Knights Tuesday. But the big story was the tight Vegas team defense.

“We're frustrating the top players, skilled players, but it's a buy-in throughout the lineup. It's not one [defense pair] or one forward line," Pietrangelo told reporters. "Yeah, there's certainly matchups that we use, but collectively as a group, we're clogging up the middle of the ice and we're frustrating teams. Guys are paying a price, they're blocking shots when they need to block shots, and [Hill] is doing his job when he needs to.”

The Golden Knights’ teamwork has allowed goaltender Adin Hill to settle in and build confidence victory by victory.

“I feel pretty good about my game right now, but it speaks volumes to our team too,” Hill said. “We haven't lost many games in these playoffs. We're on a kind of roll right now and playing really well defensively, so I just want to keep it going and just focus on the next game.”

Back East, the injury-depleted Hurricanes finally ran out of offense. They kept throwing pucks at Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, but to no avail.

They lost Game 1 3-2 in four overtimes, then they fell 2-1 and 1-0 in the next two games to edge to the brink of elimination. Some of that is Carolina’s lack of finish these days, and some of that is Bobrovsky playing out of his mind.

“It's like, in a game, you play just the moment,” Bobrovsky told reporters. “There is no future, no past. You're just right here, right now. You see what's going on, you know what's happening -- and you react, accordingly. That's pretty simple.”

With Bobrovsky playing that well, the Panthers have a lot of latitude. But coach Paul Maurice doesn’t want them abusing their freedom.

“It wouldn’t change much for me from a coaching point of view,” Maurice said. “If you take that theory to the extreme, at no point would we say ‘hey, nobody has to come back into our end, Bob has got it.’ We have to.

“But there is a different feeling, always, when you get a guy that is just so strong in the net.”

Meanwhile the Hurricanes will have to fight through their offensive frustration to stay alive in the postseason.

“We've made adjustments every game. It's all little things that you're trying to do,” Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “You can't make massive tweaks at this point in the year. They'll make an adjustment on coverage or something, so you have (to make an adjustment). You have to be careful though, because if you start making a bunch of changes, now your game went from out chancing a team to it going the other way. Then we're really in trouble.”

Here is what folks are writing about the Stanley Cup playoffs:

Iain MacIntryre, Sportsnet: “Just as a lot of people figured, goaltending has proved to be a mismatch in this series. And as exactly no one predicted, Adin Hill has noticeably outplayed Jake Oettinger. The Dallas goalie was supposed to be the best netminder still wearing pads in the playoffs – at least until Sergei Bobrovsky started channeling Dominik Hasek $40-million into his seven-year contract as the Florida Panthers’ white elephant. But Oettinger was hooked for the third time in eight games going back to the Seattle series in the second round. His save percentage over those eight games is .856. The goalie was yanked only once during 62 appearances in a regular season that had him in the Vezina conversation after he lost only 11 games in regulation. Oettinger didn’t look sharp on any of three goals on five shots he allowed Tuesday. He missed the puck behind the net and then was slow to get across his crease on the opening goal by Marchessault, lost the centre of his net as he rushed across the crease on the second by Barbashev, then was beaten by a short-side backhand from Carrier on the third. None of the goals was grotesque, but Oettinger needed to stop a couple of them. A 27-year-old journeyman, Hill is 6-1 in the playoffs with a .940 save rate since replacing injured Vegas teammate Laurent Broissoit 12 minutes into Game 3 of the Knights’ second-round series win against the Edmonton Oilers.”

Ryan S. Clark, ESPN.com: “(Jack) Eichel is the type of talent executives and front offices long for. A No. 1 center. A franchise cornerstone. A player to build around. These are all statements that have been made at one time or another about Eichel. That is why the Buffalo Sabres drafted him second overall in 2015 and why the Golden Knights parted with two promising players and two high draft picks to get him. Eichel's talent itself was never in question. How he would fit in with the Golden Knights came with questions because of how everything ended with the Sabres. He went from being the star of the future and captain to battling with the franchise about treatment options for a disk in his neck that caused him to miss time across two seasons. He was stripped of his captaincy before being traded Nov. 4, 2021 . . . The move to Vegas came with questions. Would Eichel be the same -- or an even better -- version of himself following his surgery? If so, could he be the missing piece to help the Golden Knights win the title they've been chasing since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season of 2017-18? What Eichel has done this postseason has led to even more questions. Could this be the year the Golden Knights win it all? Will the playoffs end with Eichel posing for photos with the Stanley Cup on one side and the Conn Smythe Trophy on the other?”

Amalie Benjamin, NHL.com: “Bobrovsky, over and over, has been exactly what the Panthers have needed, allowing only enough goals that will allow them to win games, to advance, to keep pushing and pushing and pushing. That's how they have found themselves here, at this point, after a 1-0 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at FLA Live Arena on Monday gave them a 3-0 lead against the Hurricanes in the best-of-7 series, putting them one win away from the Stanley Cup Final that just about no one saw coming. The numbers for Bobrovsky are stunning, startling. After an up-and-down season that was rife with injuries and struggles, Bobrovsky has put together a run for the ages. With those 32 saves in Game 3, Bobrovsky (132 saves) surpassed Johnny Bower (125 in the 1960 semifinals, Toronto Maple Leafs) for the most saves by a goaltender through the first three games of a conference final/semifinals series since 1955-56.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “Though the Panthers lost their centerpiece skater, Aleksander Barkov, to a concerning injury in the first period, Sam Reinhart's power play goal midway through the game was all they needed to lift Bobrovsky to a win and leave the Canes shaking their heads and hurting their sticks after three straight one-goal losses. This is basically the hottest a goalie can be, and at just the right time, too. Going back to the third period of Game 1, Bobrovsky has stopped 109 of his last 110 shots faced. He's 10-1 in his last 11 games, hasn't had a bad night since that Boston Game 6, and is surfing a torrent of momentum and adoration from his teammates and fans. I don't know how his mask hasn't melted yet. How's he doing it? I don't even know if he knows—if he could in fact isolate the difference between good and bad goaltending, his Florida career would look a lot different. But even if all you can say about Bobrovsky is that he's had a sweet run of games that showcased how he's still got the stamina and the magic hands that made him so famously sought-after coming out of Ohio, this is the kind of month that might define an entire career. Just a few weeks ago, Bob was an over-the-hill obligation that would interfere with the Panthers' need to improve. Now, it's impossible to think a single negative thought about him, unless you're shooting on him. Whatever he's owed—another $30 million actually, by cap hit—it's worth it in exchange for just five more of these wins.”

Ryan Lambert, EP Rinkside: “A lot of people thought it would happen in the first round. Andrei Svechnikov, who was second on the Hurricanes in goals per game this season, went through season-ending knee surgery in late March and almost immediately the Carolina offense hit a wall. Before his injury, the Hurricanes averaged 2.71 goals per 60 at 5-on-5, a number that was good for eighth in the league. Really strong. After he got hurt, that scoring rate dropped to 2.47 per 60, 19th in the league. In all situations, the before-and-after was even worse, dropping the solid 12th-ranked offense to an abysmal 24th. Now, y'know, the Hurricanes are an elite ‘systems’ team and when you want to talk how effective they are at creating chances for themselves and that sort of thing, it has to be said that while they took a hit with Svechnikov's injury — they were first at 5-on-5 expected goal production, second in all situations, before he got hurt — both those stats remained top-8 in the final 16 games of the season. But they clearly lacked that finishing.”

MEGAPHONE

“I've been here for five years now, it's a pretty easy group of guys to jump into/ I did it. Petro did it. Everybody who's coming here. There's been a lot of turnover trying to make this team better. It's been a testament to Jack coming in here and not trying to change anything, just trying to fit in. That's all guys want here. They just want guys to come in, be themselves and fit into the group.”

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone, on Jack Eichel fitting in with his teammates.