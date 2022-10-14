Winger Toropchenko could be ready to play on Saturday

Winger Alexey Toropchenko, coming off shoulder surgery in June, could be in the lineup when the Blues open the 2022-23 season Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center.

Craig Berube said after Friday’s practice that the final decision wouldn’t be made until Saturday. But the coach also said that Toropchenko is ready to play.

“We’ll make a decision tomorrow; check it out and see how he did today,’’ the coach said. “He looks ready. He’s skating extremely well, he’s strong. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Toropchenko, 23, played in 28 regular-season games and all 12 playoff contests a year ago, scoring twice in the regular season while coming up with a pair of assists in the postseason.

He was not able to participate in any of the team’s preseason games, but has been practicing with the team throughout camp. On Friday, he was with Noel Acciari and Nathan Walker on the third line.

Following are the line combinations during Friday’s practice at Centene….

Forwards:

Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Alexey Toropchenko-Noel Acciari-Nathan Walker

Josh Leivo also took some reps with the third line.

Defensemen:

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Nikko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Calle Rosen

Goalies:

Jordan Binnington-Thomas Greiss

Forward Logan Brown (shoulder) did not practice