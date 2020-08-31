 Skip to main content
HOLDING BACK GOMBER?
Cardinals look for redemption

Cardinals reliever Austin Gomber pitches the seventh inning of Saturday's game against the Indians. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

COMMENT: If I'm Gomber, I'm having a convo with management and asking for a trade. He has said he wants to start. He's 26, dominated AAA, time to fly! Can't keep all this pitching.

COMMISH: Gomber will be a starter someday. The club needs more help in the bullpen now. He knows that and no one is saying he won't get shot to start in the future -- although that future might not be until next year.

