HOLDING BACK GOMBER?

COMMENT: If I'm Gomber, I'm having a convo with management and asking for a trade. He has said he wants to start. He's 26, dominated AAA, time to fly! Can't keep all this pitching.
COMMISH: Gomber will be a starter someday. The club needs more help in the bullpen now. He knows that and no one is saying he won't get shot to start in the future -- although that future might not be until next year.
