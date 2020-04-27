HOLLIDAY OFFICIALLY RETIRED?
Cards Matt Holliday waves to the crowd in left field when he makes a final guest appearance in the ninth inning of the game between the Cards and the Pirates on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Busch Stadium. Holliday is not returning to the team next year. He got a standing ovation from the crowd. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Has Matt Holliday officially announced his retirement? Surely he's a first-year shoo-in for the Cards Hall of Fame, but is that official announcement a pre-requisite? Or just not having played for "X" number of years?

GOOLD: He has officially acknowledged his retirement. I don't know if he submitted papers to that effect or anything. I guess that's a fair question on the "official" aspect. But he has said he's no longer looking for that next team to sign with, and he really was only interested in returning to the teams he's known.

He's back with Oklahoma State in an official capacity on his brother's baseball program, and he's hosting a new podcast, too. He last played in 2018, so he's coming up for consideration for the Cardinals Hall in the next 24 months depending on how it plays out this season. He should be a first-ballot addition on the fan vote, absolutely.

